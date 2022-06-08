"For the most part, the continuity is there" - Stephen A. Smith is bullish on Tom Brady having enough weapons to have an MVP-type season at QB

Tom Brady announced his retirement following the 2021 season, only to change his mind a few weeks later and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more year. Not only will he be pursuing his eighth Super Bowl ring, but also his fourth NFL MVP award.

Tom Brady @TomBrady These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG https://t.co/U0yhRKVKVm

Stephen A. Smith recently explained during an episode of First Take that he believes Brady has enough continuity in his supporting cast around him to contend for the NFL MVP award once again.

Here's what Smith had to say about the situation:

"When I look at Tom Brady in Tampa. Mike Evans is going to be back. Godwin, I know he is coming back off an injury, but he'll be back. Cameron Brate has been around on the team for a while."

Smith continued by explaining that losing Rob Gronkowski wouldn't hold Brady back:

"So even though Gronk is not there any longer, Brate is still there. And that's a familiar weapon that you utilize, at least in practice, and sometimes during the game, so I think that's going to be there."

Smith finished by touching on the Buccaneers' continuity at running back, despite losing Ronald Jones.

"Leonard Fournette and Giovanni Bernard are still in your backfield. So I think for that, for the most part, the continuity is there."

The Buccaneers are returning their top two wide receivers from last season, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as their top rusher Leonard Fournette. They appear to have enough firepower around their quarterback to produce another big year with or without Rob Gronkowski, whose future is still in question.

Brady was one of the top performing quarterbacks last season and with much of the same receiving corps around him, should be right up there again this year.

Greg Auman @gregauman Here are the early 2022 NFL MVP odds from @SportsBettingAG . Tom Brady tied for fifth-best odds, behind Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow. Here are the early 2022 NFL MVP odds from @SportsBettingAG. Tom Brady tied for fifth-best odds, behind Justin Herbert, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow. https://t.co/nW8e8dSZrC

Tom Brady's huge 2021 NFL season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Brady finished the 2021 NFL season ranked second in the MVP voting after another incredibly productive year. He led all players with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes.

It was one of the best statistical seasons ever, setting a new career high in passing yards while finishing with his second-most touchdown passes in a single season. He also completed 67.5 percent of his passes, which is also the second-best of his entire career.

With this potentially being his final season in the NFL, the Buccaneers are gunning for nothing less than the Super Bowl. With the legendary quarterback leading a high-powered offense, it will be very hard for anyone to stop them.

Whether their talisman will win an incredible eighth Super Bowl ring is a matter of some debate. Tampa Bay will be a must-watch when the NFL season kicks off later this year.

