3 buy-low fantasy football players to trade for after Week 1

Each week of the fantasy football season will provide brand new opportunities for managers to find valuable trade targets from other teams. This is especially true in the first part of the season, and even more specifically in Week 1.

Savvy managers may be able to spot a player whose role will be much more productive as the year plays out. This can help create buy-low trade targets. The idea is to acquire a fantasy prospect at their cheaper price before they become valuable from their eventual increased production. This is often how championship teams are built in fantasy football.

Now that Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is in the books, several such players have emerged as potential trade targets, including the following three. Managers looking to acquire them, or any other player, should use Sportskeeda's trade optimizer to make sure they maximize their value.

Jahan Dotson fantasy projection: Why you should target Commanders WR for Week 2

Jahan Dotson

While Terry McLaurin remains atop of the Washington Commanders' depth chart for the 2023 NFL season, Jahan Dotson was the more active wide receiver in Week 1. Dotson led the way with seven targets, and McLaurin trailed him with five.

The Commanders made a major change this year, naming Sam Howell their full-time starting quarterback. It's entirely possible he has better chemistry with Dotson, who is just as talented as McLaurin. Fantasy football managers may want to acquire Dotson now before he potentially becomes the WR1 and his value significantly increases.

Sam LaPorta fantasy projection: Why you should target Lions TE for Week 2

Sam LaPorta

While Detroit Lions were extremely patient with rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs, allowing David Montgomery to play the featured role, they didn't take the same approach with Sam LaPorta. They immediately plugged their rookie tight end into their starting lineup and used him significantly in their passing scheme.

LaPorta recorded five receptions for 39 yards in Week 1, catching all of his targets. His numbers don't jump off the page, but that's part of what makes him a buy-low candidate. He could very well emerge as a top target in their offense and become a valuable fantasy football tight end. His upside is even more exciting considering how weak the fantasy position has been.

Tyjae Spears fantasy projection: Why you should target Titans RB for Week 2

Tyjae Spears

The Tennessee Titans have heavily leaned on Derrick Henry in every game that he's been healthy over the past several years. He has always dominated the backfield snaps and touches, but Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season saw an uncharacteristic shift.

Tyjae Spears surprisingly played 34 snaps during the Titans' first game of the year, compared to Henry's 30 total snaps. While Henry out-touched Spears, the rookie running back demonstrated elite receiving upside. He makes for a strong buy-low candidate before fantasy football managers start taking Spears seriously.

