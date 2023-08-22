Terry McLaurin fantasy outlook: Can Commanders WR overcome preseason toe injury?

Terry McLaurin gave a major scare to the entire fantasy football world when he went down with a toe injury during the NFL preseason. He was forced out in the second quarter of the Washington Commanders' Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

While initially, the injury appeared serious, McLaurin may have escaped with just a minor setback. His x-rays came back negative, diagnosing him with a sprained toe.

Thankfully for the Commanders and his fantasy football outlook, he could be ready to go for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. Even if he isn't, he's still not expected to miss extended time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The positive update for Terry McLaurin means that fantasy football players shouldn't be afraid to target him on draft day. He has been consistently productive during his career and should continue to be a solid fantasy option.

In four years with the Commanders, McLaurin has averaged 75 receptions and more than 1,000 yards per season. He's the focal point of their passing game.

With fantasy football draft season in full swing right now, McLaurin currently ranks as WR20 and 50th overall player, according to his ADP. This makes him a reliable WR2 on most fantasy rosters, often selected around the fifth round in most drafts. McLaurin holds plenty of value at his current ADP, especially considering his consistent contributions so far.

Terry McLaurin's ADP currently ranks him between DeAndre Hopkins and DJ Moore. While Hopkins was once one of the top fantasy wide receivers, and Moore holds plenty of upside, McLaurin is likely the better pick right now.

At this point, Hopkins appears to be past his prime, and Moore switched teams for the first time. McLaurin is currently in his best form and continues with the same team.

Terry McLaurin has already proven he can produce without elite QBs

Terry McLaurin

The fact that Sam Howell is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Washington Commanders may worry some fantasy football players about Terry McLaurin's outlook. Howell's an unproven quarterback with seemingly limited upside, which can often alert bad news for his wide receivers, especially from a fantasy perspective.

While it's a legitimate concern, McLaurin has already shown he can consistently perform without the presence of a top quarterback. He has led the Commanders in receiving yards in each of his four years, despite Taylor Heinicke, Alex Smith and Case Keenum being the leading passer for those seasons.

Even if Howell is a bust, it's reasonable to remain optimistic about McLaurin in fantasy football.

Unsure about a trade offer? Make winning decisions with Sportskeeda Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer

Poll : #3) Which quarterback was drafted before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft? (#2 Ans - Oakland Raiders) Chad Pennington Giovanni Carmazzi Chris Redman Tee Martin 298 votes