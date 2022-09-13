3 crushing injuries from Week 1 of 2022 NFL season that could derail a franchise feat. Dak Prescott

During Sunday's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Dak Prescott left the game after his right (throwing) hand was injured in the fourth quarter.

Now that the 2022 NFL season is finally underway, injuries will play an important part in determing a team's future. All 32 franchises hope to make it all the way to the Super Bowl in February.

Devastating injuries are common, but injuries this earlier in the season could derail a franchise's Super Bowl dream. Let's take a look at the top three most crushing injuries that took place in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

#3 – Elijah Mitchell

San Francisco 49ers starting running back Elijah Mitchell suffered a knee injury during the early stages of their Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears that could be detrimental to the team going forward. Mitchell was ruled out of the game almost immediately. Jeff Wilson and Deebo Samuel handled most of the carries thereafter.

According to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area, Mitchell left Solider Field with a "substantial brace on his right leg" and could miss serious time.

After being drafted in round six of the 2021 NFL Draft, Mitchell catapulted to the top of the 49ers depth chart and put up 963 yards in just 10 regular season starts. Losing such an efficient runner so early in the year won’t make Trey Lance’s first season at quarterback any easier.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen suffered a potentially long-term hamstring injury in their Week 1 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Allen was questionable to return before being ruled out, despite missing the entire second half.

Justin Herbert clearly views Allen as his favorite target. If he misses a substantial amount of time, it will be a disaster for the Chargers.

Thankfully, the team seems optimistic about his chances of returning soon. Allen, himself, said there’s a small possibility he will play against the Chiefs on Thursday.

Field Yates @FieldYates Chargers WR Keenan Allen just pulled up and grabbed his hamstring.



He left the game and went right to the blue medical tent. Chargers WR Keenan Allen just pulled up and grabbed his hamstring. He left the game and went right to the blue medical tent.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered arguably the most crushing injury in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, one that could derail the team’s entire season.

Dak Prescott injured his right hand in the fourth quarter of their defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will miss a substantial amount of time after it was announced he will need surgery to fix his thumb.

The Cowboys will have to rely on backup quarterback Cooper Rush, in Dak Prescott's absence, for the foreseeable, but he must not have been expecting to play much football so soon.

Time will tell if Rush is up for the challenge, but Dak Prescott’s injury could be the beginning of the end of Dallas’ 2022 season, despite being just one week in.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Dak Prescott will undergo thumb surgery on his right thumb today and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, per @toddarcher Dak Prescott will undergo thumb surgery on his right thumb today and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks, per @toddarcher https://t.co/DUNeRhItKw

