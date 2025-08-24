3 cut candidates for 49ers 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Tanner Mordecai

The San Francisco 49ers need to make some big decisions on their roster cuts for the 2025 NFL season. They need to trim their squad to 53 players before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The 49ers finished with a rather dismal 6-11 record last season. However, they have a squad that is more than capable of making the playoffs in the upcoming season.

While several players have locked down spots on San Francisco's roster, some are still uncertain to make the final cut. On that note, we take a look at some players who might not make the 53-man squad.

3 cut candidates on the 49ers roster ahead of 2025 NFL season

NFL: San Francisco 49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr. - Source: Imagn

#1. Tanner Mordecai, QB

The 49ers signed Mordecai as an undrafted free agent in 2024. However, the quarterback is not expected to be part of the team's 53-man squad.

San Francisco will start Brock Purdy as its quarterback, while Mac Jones and Kurtis Rourke are expected to serve as backups. It's unlikely that the 49ers will head into the 2025 season with four QBs, which could mean that Mordecai might get the axe.

#2. Jeff Wilson Jr., RB

Wilson returned to the 49ers this offseason after playing just under three years with the Miami Dolphins. However, the running back might be surplus to requirements for San Francisco in the 2025 season.

The 49ers have the likes of Christian McCaffrey, Isaac Guerendo, Brian Robinson Jr. and Jordan James as options for their offensive backfield. This could mean that Wilson might be cut by Tuesday.

#3. Robbie Chosen, WR

The 49ers signed Chosen this offseason after having the wideout briefly on their practice squad in 2024. However, the wideout might not make the 53-man roster.

San Francisco has Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Russell Gage, Jordan Watkins, Skyy Moore and Brandon Aiyuk as receivers, which could mean the end of the road for Chosen.

