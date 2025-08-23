3 cut candidates for Bears 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Roschon Johnson

A select number of Chicago Bears players have shown that they deserve a roster spot this offseason, but not all of them will secure a place on the team. The Bears must have started assembling their 53-man roster following their final preseason game, which came on Friday night against the Kansas City Chiefs. The league requires that this roster be revealed prior to the cutdown deadline on Tuesday. Here, we've looked at three players the Bears may cut as they put together their 53-man roster.3 cut candidates for Bears' 53-man roster#1. Kiran Amegadjie, OLThe Bears selected Kiran Amegadjie with the 75th pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, but he likely won't be on the team anymore in a few days. Amegadjie was in the running for left tackle at the start of the summer, but it looks like Braxton Jones and rookie Ozzy Trapilo are the front-runners.The former Yale offensive lineman could be viewed as a rotating right tackle option, assuming he is even on the roster. Theo Benedet has also been a contender after making an impression throughout the preseason, but Darnell Wright is anticipated to start there.Once highly rated, Amegadjie now faces a high chance of not securing a spot on the final roster under the new Chicago coaching staff in 2025.#2. Roschon Johnson, RBThe Bears selected Roschon Johnson in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft following a college career during which he mostly filled the role of backup behind Bijan Robinson. He was seen as a player of great character who could become a first-team asset.After two NFL seasons, Johnson is now likely to be released from the Bears' roster ahead of the 2025 campaign. He only managed 150 yards on 55 carries and six touchdowns last season, which was not nearly good enough.Additionally, Johnson sustained an injury before the first preseason game and hasn't impressed Chicago's new coaching staff this offseason.The Bears will once again start D'Andre Swift at running back this year, and since seventh-round rookie Kyle Monangai has turned out to be a solid player in training camp and preseason, Chicago may decide not to add Johnson to the roster.#3. Zacch Pickens, DTZacch Pickens was a third-round pick out of South Carolina in the 2023 draft. He hasn't performed well, making 20 total tackles, one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks in his first season. He also didn't make much of an impression in nine games last season, recording 19 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.The Bears have added rookie Shemar Turner and veterans Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odenigbo to their defensive line since the end of the 2024 campaign. Due to these additions, Pickens is now lower on the depth chart in Chicago.Despite a little improvement in Pickens' performance in this year's training camp and preseason, it's hard to imagine how he will slot into the Bears’ 53-man roster.