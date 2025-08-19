3 cut candidates on Bills' 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Daequan Hardy

The Buffalo Bills lost heavily to the Chicago Bears in their second preseason game of 2025. The Bills and the rest of the NFL are compiling their 53-man rosters ahead of the regular season.There is one more week of training camp to go, and some Bills players are in real danger of being cut ahead of the August 26 deadline.Let's look at three players most likely to be cut ahead of the Bills' 53-man roster reveal.Three cut candidates on Buffalo Bills' 53-man roster ahead of deadline3. Zach Davidson, Tight EndThe Buffalo Bills are well-stocked at the tight end position. Dalton Kincaid is the starting tight end for Sean McDermott's side, while Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes are the backups.That leaves Zach Davidson as the odd one out in the lead-up to the roster cuts. The Central Missouri Mules product is currently listed as the fourth-string TE on the depth chart.Davidson has been with the Bills since the 2022 season, and he's alternated between the main and practice squads. He'll likely start the 2025 campaign on the latter.2. Ja'Marcus Ingram, CornerbackThe Buffalo Bills have a solid group of cornerbacks entering 2025. There's Tre'Davious White, Christian Benford, Maxwell Hairston, and Dane Jackson. These players are virtual locks to the 53-player squad for the regular season.One cornerback that's leaning towards missing out on the active roster is Ja'Marcus Ingram. Ingram is currently listed as a third-string LCB via the ESPN depth chart.Ingram has spent his entire professional football career with the Bills. The AFC contenders signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2022, and he's contributed in spurts ever since. However, he's currently projected to start the upcoming campaign as a practice squad member.1. Daequan Hardy, Punt Returner and CornerbackBrandon Codrington is fresh off an impressive rookie season, and he should retain his job as the Bills' primary return specialist. Laviska Shenault Jr. and KJ Hamler are well placed to deputize ahead of the upcoming campaign.That leaves Daequan Hardy and Darrynton Evans as the odd ones out ahead of the roster cuts. Hardy is the one more likely to be cut ahead of the upcoming campaign. He could still be a useful asset via the practice squad.