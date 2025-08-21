3 cut candidates for Buccaneers' 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. Shilo Sanders

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have impressed this preseason, winning both exhibition games ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Todd Bowles-coached side will round up the preseason with a game against the Buffalo Bills, and then channel their efforts into warming up for an important regular season.

However, the NFC contenders need to trim their roster to 53 players ahead of the August 26 deadline. With that in mind, let's examine three players who are most likely to get cut for the Buccaneers.

3 cut candidates on Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 53-man roster ahead of deadline

#1. Mike Greene, Defensive Tackle

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a host of decent to impressive defensive tackles on their roster. Vita Vea, Calijah Kancey, Logan Hall, Greg Gaines, Elijah Rodgers, and C.J. Brewer are virtual locks to make the final 53-player list.

One player that's currently on the outside looking in is Mike Greene. Greene has spent his entire professional football career with the Bucs, and he's enjoyed a limited role since joining as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

However, the depth at the position makes it increasingly unlikely that he'll be a part of the 53-player roster to start 2025. There could be a spot for him on the practice squad to start the season.

#2. D.J. Williams, Running Back

The Buccaneers have an established group of running backs. Bucky Irving is the RB1, while Rachaad White and Sean Tucker are the backups. So, D.J. Williams and Josh Williams will likely battle for a spot on the practice squad. It's a toss-up regarding the player that'll be added to the group.

However, D.J. Williams' chances of making this year's active roster are slim to none. The Bucs are set at RB, and it'll take an unfortunate run of injuries to open up a spot on the roster.

#3. Shilo Sanders, Safety

Tampa Bay has an established group of safeties to start the season. Antoine Winfield Jr., Tykee Smith, Christian Izien, and J.J. Roberts are all but certain to make the 53-player roster.

That means Colorado Buffaloes product Shilo Sanders is leaning towards missing the active roster. Sanders was an undrafted free agent signing, and he always had his work cut out to make the active roster.

Sanders could still earn a spot on the practice squad. However, he'll need to beat out competition from Kaevon Merriweather, Marcus Banks, and Rashad Wisdom.

