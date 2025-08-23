3 cut candidates for Cowboys' 53-man roster ahead of deadline ft. John Stephens Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys have had a mixed record in their preseason games in 2025, losing the first two games against the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens. But they regained some momentum after winning their third and final game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Ben Schottenheimer-led team will now focus their attention on trimming down their squad to 53 players ahead of the August 26 deadline.Last season, the Cowboys missed out on the playoffs for the first time since their 2020 campaign. So they'll look to get back in postseason contention in 2025. Here we will highlight three players who are prime cut candidates ahead of the 53-man roster deadline.3. Deuce Vaughn, Running BackThe Dallas Cowboys currently have four running backs on their depth chart. Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, Jaydon Blue and Deuce Vaughn are the RBs currently playing for Jerry Jones' side.Williams is in pole position to be the starting running back while Miles Sanders and Jaydon Blue are the second and third options in the backfield. That potentially leaves Deuce Vaughn as the odd player out.The Cowboys selected Vaughan in the sixth round of the 2023 draft. He has been featured sporadically over the first two seasons of his professional football career. So, there's a chance that he'll be cut ahead of Year 3 and added to the practice squad.2. Troy Pride Jr., CornerbackThe Dallas Cowboys are stacked at the cornerback position. DaRon Bland, Trevon Diggs, Shavon Revel Jr., Kaiir Elam, Caelen Carson and Andrew Booth make up one of the best CB rooms in the NFC.However, that leaves Troy Pride Jr. and C.J. Goodwin as the potential odd players out. Goodwin is the more experienced of the duo, and he could be added to the 53-player roster for that reason.So there's a high chance that Troy Pride Jr. will be cut on or before the deadline. He's talented enough to be a part of the practice squad ahead of a very important season for Jerry Jones' side.1. John Stephens Jr., Tight EndJake Ferguson recently signed a new deal with the Cowboys, thereby committing his future to America's team. Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford are also on the roster to provide depth at the TE position.The Dallas Cowboys are unlikely to go into the upcoming campaign with four tight ends on their roster. That leaves John Stephens Jr. as the odd player out.Stephens Jr. has been with the Cowboys since the 2023 season. He missed most of last season due to a torn ACL and could start the 2025 campaign on the practice squad.