3 dream QB scenarios for the 49ers in 2022

The San Francisco 49ers are in an intriguing spot as an organization at the moment. They just advanced to the NFC Championship Game with Jimmy Garoppolo at quarterback. Meanwhile, No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance could sit on the bench and learn for an entire season.

We know at this point that the team is moving on from Garoppolo, meaning Lance is the starter. Yet the team has been linked to two modern NFL legends in offseason rumors.

All the possibilities have fans excited for 2022. Here are a few ideal scenarios that could play out for the franchise next season.

3 ideal scenarios at QB for the 49ers

#3 - A developed Trey Lance

This is the easiest and best option for the future of the franchise. The 49ers used a No. 3 overall pick on Lance when they already had a quarterback in Garoppolo. This now leads the team to push out Garoppolo in favor of the young signal-caller.

The plan is obviously for Lance to be a franchise quarterback. But there is still an expected learning curve in his first full year as a starter. Ideally, he shows no growing pain and is a perfect fit in the Kyle Shanahan offense.

#2 - Luring Tom Brady out of retirement

This possibility is gaining some traction as of late. Brady grew up in the Bay Area and may be looking for one final challenge in his NFL career. So how would it work?

This is an interesting scenario because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would have to trade Brady. We can safely assume Lance will not be going anywhere, as Brady would be on a short-term deal at the age of 45.

Adam Rank @adamrank Tom Brady is going to play for the 49ers, isn't he? Tom Brady is going to play for the 49ers, isn't he?

This would be thrilling for fans not just in San Francisco, but all over the NFL. Brady would truly return home, return to the NFL, and chase his eighth overall Super Bowl title with his third different team.

#1 - A blockbuster trade for Aaron Rodgers

Speaking of the hometown kid, Aaron Rodgers grew up in Northern California and went to college at Cal. This would be even better than Brady because Rodgers would show up ready to play for several years.

The 49ers likely wouldn't part with Lance either, as Jordan Love is waiting to assume the starting role in Green Bay. The only question is how long Lance would have to wait, but even two more years would not be drastic if it meant chasing a Super Bowl with one of the best quarterbacks in modern NFL history.

While most ideal, this may also be the most difficult as the Packers are seemingly doing what it takes to make him happy and keep him in Wisconsin for the rest of his career.

