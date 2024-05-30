3 Dynasty QBs to ditch before 2024 Fantasy Football season feat. Brock Purdy

When evaluating the trade market in Dynasty Fantasy Football, timing is everything when determining which players to make deals for. The most beneficial strategy for finding sustained success is basically to sell players at their highest perceived value and swap them for other targets that appear to be quickly trending upwards.

This general strategy for Dynasty trades can help managers pull off the required balance between producing a win-now team, while also building for the future at the same time. Entering the 2024 fantasy football season, here are three NFL quarterbacks who are likely more valuable as a sell-high piece in a trade scenario than they would be on a yearly roster.

Dynasty QBs to sell high on before 2024 fantasy football season

1] Jared Goff

Jared Goff is coming off the best fantasy football season of his career last year, finishing as the overall QB7 in total scoring. The issue is that he was also extremely inconsistent, finishing outside of the top 20 quarterbacks in weekly scoring the same amount of times that he finished inside of the top 10.

While Goff appears to have a bright outlook with the Detroit Lions, that doesn't necessarily mean he will have another strong fantasy season. His lack of rushing contributions significantly lowers his floor, and with the Lions preferring to run the ball, he makes sense as a sell-high trade candidate after his breakout performance last year.

2] Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert has ranked among the top five overall fantasy football quarterbacks during his impressive statistical career with the Los Angeles Chargers so far. He has always been a coveted asset in Dynasty formats, but the 2024 season has some major warning signs for potentially serious regression.

The Chargers removed Herbert's top three targets from his offense in Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, and Mike Williams. They also brought Jim Harbaugh, who is expected to transition the team to a run-first offense as opposed to their previously passing-heavy attack. It may be time to cash in on Herbert now before his fantasy value potentially plummets.

3] Brock Purdy

Brock Purdy was among the favorites to win the NFL MVP award last year with the San Francisco 49ers, but his fantasy numbers were a bit deceiving. He turned in a scorching hot run in the middle of the year when he finished among the top six fantasy football quarterbacks five times in a six-week span but finished better than QB10 just once in his other 11 games.

This opens up the idea of selling high on Purdy prior to the start of the 2024 fantasy football season. He appears to be on track for another productive year in the NFL, but his inconsistencies and lack of rushing upside could limit his fantasy ceiling.