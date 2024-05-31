3 Dynasty TEs to buy before 2024 Fantasy Football season ft. Jake Ferguson

Dynasty Fantasy Football leagues require a specific strategy for approaching each position in order to maximize scoring. Tight ends can sometimes be the most challenging to address due to the lack of elite options as compared to other positions. One of the most useful ways to get the most out of this position each season is by exploring the trade market.

The general idea is to target potential buy-low options in trade scenarios that could be in line for breakout seasons. Here are three tight ends who could qualify for this in fantasy football as their current situations suggest a potential increase in their overall output.

Dynasty TE buy low candidates before 2024 Fantasy Football season

#1 - Dalton Kincaid

Dalton Kincaid was a bit inconsistent last year in fantasy football, but his rookie season with the Buffalo Bills demonstrated his elite upside. He finished among the top ten tight ends in weekly scoring five times, with two of them coming in the final two weeks of the season.

This trend could potentially mean that he is on his way up and could break out even further in this upcoming season. The Bills also decided to move on from Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis during the offseason, so plenty of targets could be available for Kincaid in a high-powered passing offense.

#2 - Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson took over for Dalton Schultz as the starting tight end for the Dallas Cowboys last season. He was impressive in his first year as a starter, recording 71 receptions and 761 yards on his way to the Pro Bowl. He also ranked second on the team in total passing targets, trailing only CeeDee Lamb.

This shouldn't come as a surprise, considering Dak Prescott has always shown a tendency to throw it to his tight ends often. The Cowboys have yet to add any significant competition for targets, so with another year in this system, Ferguson could be lined up for a massive 2024 fantasy football season if he takes another step forward.

#3 - Pat Freiermuth

Pat Freiermuth turned in an extremely disappointing season last year, finishing as just the TE29 overall. He had finished as the TE12 in each of his past two fantasy football seasons before that, so he has already shown his potential upside. He's a bounce back candidate in 2024, which also makes him an option to buy low on in Dynasty trades.

The Pittsburgh Steelers upgraded their quarterback situation during the offseason, bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. This could potentially help Freiermuth to get back on track. They also moved on from Diontae Johnson, their target leader, so the tight end's role may increase if he can receive some of the available volume.