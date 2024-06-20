3 most exciting matchups to watch out for ahead Week 3 CFL games feat. Bethel-Thompson takes on old employers Argos

When McLeod Bethel-Thompson takes the field against the Toronto Argonauts, it will be quite the storyline for the CFL in Week 3. And that is even more reason for football fans who are missing the NFL during its offseason to look north of the border to a professional league that throws up close games and thrilling action.

But it won't be the only point of interest in a CFL week that is full of subplots. Here are just three that one might want to keep an eye on.

#1 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions facing early season jitters

For the past two seasons, Winnipeg and BC have been the trendsetters in the West Division. In 2023, they finished in the top two spots with 14 and 12 wins, respectively. In fact, they were the only ones with a winning record in their division. 2022 was not so lopsided but they were again the top two with 15 wins for the Blue Bombers and 12 for the Lions.

But come Week 3 of the 2024 CFL season, Winnipeg has yet to win a game and is 0-2. The Lions are 1-1 and currently second in the West, but have not been entirely convincing either. This is unfamiliar territory for both teams and each will be vying for a win.

#2 - Dru Brown vs Cody Fajardo presents an interesting CFL contrast

When the Montreal Alouettes take on the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Division, it will be a story of two quarterbacks. Both Dru Brown and Cody Fajardo are Grey Cup Champions but one is a veteran of these matchups while the other is not.

Brown is in his first season in the capital and this will be his first game as a starter against an East Division team. Despite his long history in the league, he has always faced West Division clubs, playing for the Blue Bombers from 2020 to 2023.

Fajardo, meanwhile, has a 6-1 record against the Redblacks across various teams. Both quarterbacks will want to win this game; one to maintain his record and the other to create one.

#3 - McLeod Bethel-Thompson et al take on old employers Argos

McLeod Bethel-Thompson won the Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts as their starter in 2022, after having won it with the franchise in 2017 as a backup. He was the CFL passing leader in 2022 as well, cementing his legacy with the Argos. He then left for the USFL and ended as the passing yards leader in that league in 2023.

But after his release at the end of the season, McLeod Bethel-Thompson is now back in the CFL. However, he's not back with Toronto, which has moved on from him; he's with the Edmonton Elks. In fact, when the Elks face the Argos in Week 3 of the CFL, there will be seven players from Toronto's 2022 Grey Cup win who will line up for Edmonton.

As the quarterback, most of the focus will be on McLeod Bethel-Thompson, but there could be some simmering feuds with players wanting to show up their former employer.