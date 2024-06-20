3 most exciting matchups to watch out for ahead Week 3 CFL games feat. Bethel-Thompson takes on old employers Argos

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 3 most exciting matchups to watch out for ahead Week 3 CFL games feat. Bethel-Thompson takes on old employers Argos

3 most exciting matchups to watch out for ahead Week 3 CFL games feat. Bethel-Thompson takes on old employers Argos

By Rit Nanda
Modified Jun 21, 2024 03:17 GMT
CFL: 2022 CFL Grey Cup Championship-Toronto Argonauts at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
3 most exciting matchups to watch out for ahead Week 3 CFL games feat. Bethel-Thompson takes on old employers Argos

When McLeod Bethel-Thompson takes the field against the Toronto Argonauts, it will be quite the storyline for the CFL in Week 3. And that is even more reason for football fans who are missing the NFL during its offseason to look north of the border to a professional league that throws up close games and thrilling action.

But it won't be the only point of interest in a CFL week that is full of subplots. Here are just three that one might want to keep an eye on.

#1 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers and BC Lions facing early season jitters

For the past two seasons, Winnipeg and BC have been the trendsetters in the West Division. In 2023, they finished in the top two spots with 14 and 12 wins, respectively. In fact, they were the only ones with a winning record in their division. 2022 was not so lopsided but they were again the top two with 15 wins for the Blue Bombers and 12 for the Lions.

also-read-trending Trending

But come Week 3 of the 2024 CFL season, Winnipeg has yet to win a game and is 0-2. The Lions are 1-1 and currently second in the West, but have not been entirely convincing either. This is unfamiliar territory for both teams and each will be vying for a win.

#2 - Dru Brown vs Cody Fajardo presents an interesting CFL contrast

When the Montreal Alouettes take on the Ottawa Redblacks in the East Division, it will be a story of two quarterbacks. Both Dru Brown and Cody Fajardo are Grey Cup Champions but one is a veteran of these matchups while the other is not.

Brown is in his first season in the capital and this will be his first game as a starter against an East Division team. Despite his long history in the league, he has always faced West Division clubs, playing for the Blue Bombers from 2020 to 2023.

Fajardo, meanwhile, has a 6-1 record against the Redblacks across various teams. Both quarterbacks will want to win this game; one to maintain his record and the other to create one.

#3 - McLeod Bethel-Thompson et al take on old employers Argos

McLeod Bethel-Thompson won the Grey Cup with the Toronto Argonauts as their starter in 2022, after having won it with the franchise in 2017 as a backup. He was the CFL passing leader in 2022 as well, cementing his legacy with the Argos. He then left for the USFL and ended as the passing yards leader in that league in 2023.

But after his release at the end of the season, McLeod Bethel-Thompson is now back in the CFL. However, he's not back with Toronto, which has moved on from him; he's with the Edmonton Elks. In fact, when the Elks face the Argos in Week 3 of the CFL, there will be seven players from Toronto's 2022 Grey Cup win who will line up for Edmonton.

As the quarterback, most of the focus will be on McLeod Bethel-Thompson, but there could be some simmering feuds with players wanting to show up their former employer.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी