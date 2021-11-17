3 most expensive Tom Brady memorabilia

Tom Brady is just about one of the biggest stars in any sport. He is considered to be the Michael Jordan of football, or even the Wayne Gretzky of football. However framed, Brady has become a household name in the NFL.

That being said, it stands to reason that any sort of memorabilia from the 44-year-old's epic 22-year career would be worth tons of money at this point. Especially those pieces of memorabilia that are from Brady's rookie season.

Here's a look at the top three most expensive pieces of Brady memorabilia.

Which Tom Brady memorabilia costs the most?

Honorable mention - Brady's 600th TD pass

Sadly, the entire NFL world had to witness a Buccaneers fan receive Brady's 600th touchdown pass ball from Mike Evans, only to have the ball returned back to the Bucs. The ball was said to have a starting estimated value of $500,000. The fan was gracious enough to give the ball back, though he could have asked for more than what he received in return.

Byron Kennedy is the name of the man who nearly walked away with an item worth half a million dollars. For his gracious return of the ball, Kennedy was given two personalized Brady jerseys, a signed Mike Evans jersey and cleats, season tickets for the rest of the current season and for the next season, $1000 dollars to the Bucs team store, and one Bitcoin valued over $60,000. Not a bad haul, but nowhere near $500,000.

#3 - Brady rookie card

It appears that Brady's rookie cards, though rare, have found their way into people's collections. With an event called the Lelands 2021 Spring Classic Auction, pieces of Brady's history were brought forward, with one lucky patron having a rookie card that sold for a record $1.32 million dollars.

The card in question was a 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket card. There are said to be only 100 in existence. This particular card was rated 8/10 and autographed by Tom Brady himself.

#2 - Brady rookie card

Brady began his career with the New England Patriots in 2000. Obviously, no one knew at the time that Brady would turn into one of, if not the greatest, quarterback to ever play football.

Now in his 22nd season, his rookie memorabilia seems that much more rare and expensive to hold. A card from Brady's rookie year was sold at Lelands Auction this year for a whopping $2,252,855 million. This rookie card was graded at 8.5/10 and was autographed by Brady. This card had outdone its predecessor of $1.32 million dollars.

#1 - Brady rookie card

There is a growing theme here: Brady's rookie cards are worth a great deal more than they initially were put on the auction block for. Another piece that was shown at Lelands auction house was yet another rookie card that went above and beyond the $2.25 million dollar card.

The autographed 2000 Playoff Contenders card sold for a now record holding $3.1 million dollars at Lelands uction. That is an insane amount of money for a card, and it nearly placed Brady in the top ten of all sports for the most expensive trading card. Simply put, if you have a Brady rookie card, you could be a millionaire.

