3 free agent signings 49ers should prioritize to compete for Super Bowl in 2025 ft. Jedrick Wills

The San Francisco 49ers need to rebuild after finishing dead last in the NFC West in the 2024 season - something that had not happened since 2020. They still fancy themselves contenders thanks to a roster filled with All-Pros and Pro Bowlers like Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner.

But some pieces needed to be removed, and others added, to improve their prospects. These are the players whom John Lynch should seek in the offseason.

3) DJ Reed

This reads more like a reunion since DJ Reed started his NFL career in Santa Clara, but he is entering free agency, so it should still count.

Deommodore Lenior has one side of the defensive backfield locked down, but Charvarius Ward may leave in free agency. To that end, unless the 49ers go for someone like Will Johnson, then they could just bring back a player who knows newly-rehired coordinator Robert Saleh very well.

2) Jamien Sherwood

Sticking to the subject of current New York Jets defenders the 49ers should want, here is another one.

Kyle Shanahan prefers his linebackers to be run-stoppers, since they have defensive ends like Nick Bosa and Leonard Floyd doing the pass-rushing. They already have Fred Warner, one of the best middles in the game; however, he and outside Dee Winters could use more help, with De'Vondre Campbell expected to leave after his suspension and Dre Greenlaw potentially joining him ont he way out.

So occupying the other outside end of this core should be Jamien Sherwood, the reigning top solo tackler in the league. Just imagine him and the aforementioned two killing run plays everywhere.

1) Jedrick Wills

Jedrick Wills had a miserable end to his first contract as a Cleveland Brown, going 3-14. It is not exactly how one would carry himself heading in to free agency, and Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry would rather lean towards Jack Conklin and Dawand Jones as their duo in the near future.

So where does that leave the former top-10 pick? One solution for him is to become a swing tackle with the 49ers, with the aim of eventually replacing either Colton McKivitz (will be a free agent when 2026 arrives) at the right side or Trent Williams (turning 37 this season and nearing retirement) at the left. It should be a very foolproof plan by the 49ers to solidify their offensive line

