3 free agent signings Chiefs should prioritize to win Super Bowl in 2025 ft. Tee Higgins

The Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 season ended in a shocking 40-22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The defeat exposed major roster gaps that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach must address this offseason.

Patrick Mahomes faced relentless pressure throughout the championship game, getting sacked six times on zero blitzes. The offensive struggles were evident as Kansas City failed to score until Philadelphia had built nearly a 40-point lead.

3 free agent targets for Kansas City Chiefs to level up in 2025

Recent reports from Chiefs Wire and multiple NFL sources highlight three key free agents who could help Kansas City bounce back in 2025.

NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

1. WR Tee Higgins

Tee Higgins seemingly embodies what Kansas City's offense lacked in 2024. He put up excellent numbers despite playing second fiddle to Ja'Marr Chase in Cincinnati. He grabbed 73 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games.

The timing aligns with Kansas City's needs. With Travis Kelce considering retirement and multiple receivers hitting free agency, the Chiefs need a new primary target. Xavier Worthy showed flashes as a rookie but hasn't proven himself as a true WR1.

According to sports journalist Aaliyan Mohammed on Monday

"Spotrac projects Higgins to earn a four-year, $101 million deal as a free agent," Sporting News' Aaliyan Mohammed wrote on Monday.

While expensive, the investment could transform Kansas City's passing attack. The Chiefs watched their offense sputter in the 2025 Super Bowl, failing to score until they trailed by nearly 40 points.

2. OT Alaric Jackson

The Super Bowl exposed Kansas City's offensive line issues. The Chiefs cycled through multiple tackles in 2024 before settling on a questionable combination of D.J. Humphries and Wanya Morris.

Jackson brings valuable Super Bowl experience and stands at an imposing 6-foot-7. The former second-round pick wouldn't break the bank like other top tackles. His addition would provide immediate stability to an offensive line that desperately needs it.

The Chiefs' offensive line struggles weren't just a Super Bowl problem. Protection issues plagued the team throughout 2024, despite securing the AFC's top seed with a 15-2 record.

3. EDGE Haason Reddick

While Charles Omenihu heads to free agency likely seeking over $8 million annually, Reddick presents an alternative. The two-time Pro Bowler boasts 59 career sacks, including a monster 2022 campaign with 16 sacks and All-Pro honors.

Reddick's 2024 season raises some concerns. He sat out most of the year amid contract disputes with the Jets and managed just one sack in 10 games. However, his track record speaks volumes — double-digit sacks every season from 2020 to 2023.

Pairing Reddick with George Karlaftis could give Kansas City the elite pass rush needed to pressure top AFC quarterbacks. The Chiefs' defense carried them at times in 2024 despite Mahomes having a down year statistically.

