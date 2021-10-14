NFL Rumors: 3 remaining free agents the Bears should pursue

The Chicago Bears have had a rather interesting start to the 2021-2022 NFL season. Head Coach Matt Nagy has been in the crosshairs of Bears fans since the moment him and general manager Ryan Pace decided to draft Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Although journeyman quarterback Andy Dalton was the starter to begin the season, an injury opened the door for Fields to start and he hasn’t looked back since.

Meanwhile, the defense has continued to get better and better as the season progresses. They currently have 18 sacks already on the season.

But if the Bears want to win the NFC North division over their hated rivals, the Green Bay Packers will need to make some key roster additions to fill the void of a few major injuries to the team.

Here are three free agents that the Bears should look to pursue

#1 Mitchell Schwartz

During a Week 5 win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chicago Bears suffered an injury to right tackle Germain Ifedl, whom injured his knee while pass blocking for Justin Fields. With an emphasis placed on protecting the franchise quarterback, the Bears must look to get a viable replacement for him.

Chicago Bears @BearsPR

LB Caleb Johnson (knee) and OL Germain Ifedi (knee) both ruled out. #Bears injury update:LB Caleb Johnson (knee) and OL Germain Ifedi (knee) both ruled out. #Bears injury update:

LB Caleb Johnson (knee) and OL Germain Ifedi (knee) both ruled out.

Offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz is currently a free agent and last played with the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL season, so he isn’t that far removed from on-field action. The only concern would be a lingering back problem that happened last season with the Chiefs.

He had back surgery on February 24, 2021, so Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy would need to do their due diligence in checking to see where he is physically as well as mentally.

#2 Sean Lee

The Bears’ 20-9 win over the Raiders in Week 5 was a bit costly as they suffered two injuries to their linebacker unit. Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu suffered a pectoral injury and, according to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero, Attaochu is out for the season. This hurts the depth of the team at the position.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Bears OLB Jeremiah Attaochu suffered a torn pec Sunday and is out for the season, per source. #Bears OLB Jeremiah Attaochu suffered a torn pec Sunday and is out for the season, per source.

Enter free agent/semi-retired linebacker Sean Lee. For 11 seasons from 2010-2020, Lee was known as a tackling machine for the Dallas Cowboys.

During his tenure, Lee was a two-time Pro Bowler and a one-time All-Pro. His last on-field action was with the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL season.

Although he suffered many injuries while playing with the Cowboys, it’s worth the Bears inquiring about Lee.

#3 Frank Gore

Frank Gore is an ironman at the running back position. For 16 seasons, Gore ran the ball and ran it well to the tune of being third on the all-time rushing list.

Frank Gore would be a great fit as Bears starting running back David Montgomery went out during the Week 5 win vs. the Raiders. The Bears were fortunate that the knee injury wasn't season-ending and just a sprained knee (to miss a few weeks).

However, in the meantime, signing Frank Gore would make it much easier for depth as well as production at the position.

