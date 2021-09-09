NFL Free Agency: 3 Free Agents the Bears should target

The Chicago Bears are finishing up their preparations for the 2021 NFL season. It is a pivotal year for Matt Nagy and the Bears. The Mitch Trubisky era is over, and Andy Dalton is the new starting quarterback. Dalton is the bridge until exciting rookie Justin Fields is ready.

The Bears didn't shake things up enormously during the offseason. The headline additions in free agency were Damiere Byrd and Dalton. It feels like a retooling year for the Bears. As the final details get boxed off before Week 1, the Bears may hope to add a few more players. They are dealing with a few injury issues, and the Bears might feel the need to acquire a few more players.

Free agents the Chicago Bears should target

#1 - Tyler Eifert, tight end

The Bears posted their injury report on Wednesday. Jimmy Graham did not participate. It is a concern heading into Week 1. Tyler Eifert is a free agent tight end currently available. It would be a prudent move for the Bears to bring another tight end into the building.

Eifert is an injury-prone tight end, but he has a brilliant relationship with incumbent quarterback Andy Dalton. The duo played together for the Bengals, and they starred in 2015 when the Bengals won the AFC North.

Jesse James and Cole Kmet are TE1 and TE2 for the opening game this weekend. James arrives in Chicago after a miserable spell playing for the Detroit Lions. Kmet is an inexperienced player still learning his craft. Bringing Eifert in would provide the Bears with an insurance policy while Graham is injured.

#2 - Geno Atkins, defensive lineman

Eddie Goldman's injury status is worrying for Bears fans. The talented defensive lineman is a critical cog in the Bears' defense. His experience and leadership are a big miss for the Bears.

GM Ryan Pace might dip into free agency and plug the gap by signing veteran lineman Geno Atkins. The veteran understands the position and would adequately replace Goldman. The Bears may sign Atkins on a short-term deal.

Eddie Goldman was not on the field during the portion of practice today that was open to the media. The team lists him as a DNP with a knee/ankle injury. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) September 8, 2021

#3 - David DeCastro, guard

Question marks are hanging over the Bears' offensive line. Rookie Teven Jenkins is out due to a back injury. Meanwhile, veteran Jason Peters is still adjusting to his new team.

Offensive line depth is a critical component for NFL teams. The Bears lack depth at guard. Early depth charts indicate that Alex Bars will back up both starting guards. Adding another player wouldn't hurt the Bears. Adding a player like David DeCastro could be a masterstroke.

DeCastro's knowledge and insight from a championship-caliber organization like the Pittsburgh Steelers would assist the Bears in their development. DeCastro is an adequate blocker in passing and running situations. He would set the tone in the Bears locker room.

