3 free agents Giants should sign ahead of 2024 NFL season ft. Tyler Boyd

The New York Giants look to get back on track for the upcoming 2024 NFL season after a disappointing campaign last year. Two seasons ago, they advanced to the second round of the NFL playoffs. But they followed that up by unfortunately finishing with just a 6-11 record last season.

One of the reasons for their regression was another significant injury to quarterback Daniel Jones. They hope with a healthier season this year, they can return to being postseason contenders.

The franchise has been working on making additions to its roster to support its goals. Now that the 2024 NFL draft is complete, it would be wise to revisit the pool of available free agents. Here are three of the top players they should target.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 free agents Giants should sign ahead of the 2024 NFL season

Tyler Boyd

#1 - Justin Simmons

The Giants suffered a major loss during the offseason when Xavier McKinney departed for the Green Bay Packers. He was one of the biggest playmakers on a defense that lacks a depth of impact players.

Justin Simmons is probably the top safety in free agency and may be the best overall player currently available. He has recorded 30 interceptions in his career so far, the most by any player since he entered the NFL in 2016.

#2 - Tyler Boyd

One of the biggest issues for the Giants over the past several years has been finding reliable wide receivers. They haven't had a player exceed 1,000 receiving yards in a single season since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018. Improving Daniel Jones' weapons could be exactly what their offense needs, especially considering he will be without Saquon Barkley this year for the first time in his career.

They began addressing this by selecting Malik Nabers with the sixth-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. They probably shouldn't stop there, especially with Tyler Boyd available. Being one of the most productive slot receivers in the NFL, his veteran presence in the position can help the team.

#3 - Xavien Howard

The Giants' passing defense has been unreliable over the past few years. This issue could worsen this upcoming season with top cornerback Adoree Jackson becoming a free agent.

One potential solution is bringing in Xavien Howard, who would not only replace Jackson but likely serve as an upgrade. He is a strong, physical cornerback who recently left the Miami Dolphins as a reported salary cap casualty.