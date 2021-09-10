NFL free agents: 3 free agents the Seattle Seahawks should target

There are 3 free agents the Seattle Seahawks should target to improve the team and fight for the Super Bowl.

3 Free Agents the Seattle Seahawks Should Target

#1 Mitchell Schwartz, OT, 32 years

Mitchell Schwartz v New York Giants

The former second-round pick by the Cleveland Browns is a PFWA All-Rookie Team (2021), three-time second-team All-Pro (2016, 2017, 2019), a First-Team All-Pro (2018), and a Super Bowl champion (SB LIV).

Schwartz has been one of the NFL's best tackles (right or left), for years now. Even though the Kansas City Chiefs released him because of last year's back injury, the OT is moving in the right direction with his recovery.

Schwartz would immediately upgrade to an offensive line that ranked near the bottom (29th worst) last season. Russell Wilson tends to hold the ball too much, so having a great OL is fundamental to the team's success.

Lightweight sled pulls with Brooke to finish off the rehab week! pic.twitter.com/hp9pGJ0Umm — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) July 30, 2021

#2 Austin Reiter, C, 29

Austin Reiter (C) v Baltimore Ravens

Seattle's current center, Austin Pocic, has his career marked by injuries. Since his second year in the league, back in 2018, the player has battled injuries and never seems to be 100% healthy. Granted, he played 14 games last year, but after week 9's concussion, Pocic didn't play well.

Austin Reiter was the starting center for the Kansas City Chiefs when the team won Super Bowl LIV. He also started last SB when the Chiefs lost to the Tamba Bay Buccaneers. While the player may not be an All-Pro like Schwartz, he's a good and solid player who would immediately improve the Seahawks' offensive line.

Seattle should hurry and sign Reiter. Inexplicably, the player is still a free agent, even being the best center available. The Seahawks shouldn't lose a player with Reiter's quality.

#03 Golden Tate, WR, 33

Golden Tate v Los Angeles Rams

Golden Tate is a former second-round pick with an extensive NFL career. The WR went to the Pro Bowl in 2014, won the Super Bowl XLVIII, and knows Seattle because the team drafted him in 2010.

Tate's last years aren't great, but that's more the teams' fault than his—especially his one-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles and the last two seasons with the New York Giants.

Of course, the Seahawks have a great pair of WRs in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, but both players have the same characteristic of stretching the field with big routes. Tate plays in the slot, running minor routes in the middle of the field. He could be a great addition to the Seahawks on a one-year deal because of his playing style and experience.

Edited by Henno van Deventer