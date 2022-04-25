3 free agents Tampa Bay Buccaneers can afford after Tom Brady restructure

Tom Brady recently restructured his current contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season. The voluntary move frees up around nine million dollars in additional salary cap space for the Buccaneers during the 2022 NFL offseason.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Tom Brady and the Buccaneers restructured his 2022 contract today, creating over $9 million of added salary cap space for Tampa Bay as it gets ready to head into next week's draft, league sources tell ESPN. Brady still is scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

Tom Brady is no stranger to this type of contract move. He took team-friendly deals for the entire two decades that he was with the New England Patriots and always restructured his contract whenever there was an opportunity to do so. Brady is always willing to give his team more salary cap space to work with so that they can build the best team possible during the offseason.

Now that Tom Brady has helped the Buccaneers gain additional spending money, here are three free agents they should target.

Free agents the Buccaners should target in the 2022 NFL offseason

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is currently a free agent after spending the last two seasons with the Buccaneers and his entire NFL career with Tom Brady as his quarterback. While he is reportedly considering retirement, the fact that he hasn't done so yet means there is a good chance he will play again this year. If he does, it would be shocking if he signed anywhere other than with the Buccaneers.

#2 - Odell Beckham Jr.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buccaneers offense took a hit towards the end of the 2021 NFL season when they released Antonio Brown. They now have the opportunity to sign another veteran wide receiver in Beckham, who just helped the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl last year. He is likely willing to sign a team-friendly contract to play for a contender, as he did with the Rams. He could potentially form a lethal trio at wide receiver with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as Brown once did.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh

Field Yates @FieldYates Tom Brady’s updated cap number after his contract restructure: $11.896M.



Tampa Bay now has more resources for 2022 to sign their draft class and potentially work through remaining free agents, including their own (e.g.: Gronk, Suh). Tom Brady’s updated cap number after his contract restructure: $11.896M.Tampa Bay now has more resources for 2022 to sign their draft class and potentially work through remaining free agents, including their own (e.g.: Gronk, Suh).

Ndamukong Suh has been a crucial piece of the Buccaneers defensive front. He has recorded 16.5 sacks for the team over the last three seasons while playing on the interior of their defensive line. He currently remains a free agent during the 2022 NFL offseason, but the Buccaneers could potentially bring him back with their extra spending money.

