3 best games by Baker Mayfield that prove he is not a bust

There is so much discussion at the moment among NFL fans about the true nature of Baker Mayfield and his career. Is he a bust for the Cleveland Browns? Or is the team just deciding he is no longer a good fit?

Calling a player a bust is a strong claim and means they have failed to live up to expectations. It also means they are soon to run out of opportunities. But let's take a look at the evidence here.

Is it fair to call him a bust? At this point, that seems a bit extreme due to his past performances.

Here are three games that prove Baker Mayfield is not a bust:

Divisional Round - Cleveland Browns v Kansas City Chiefs

#1 - 2020 Wild Card Round

This game is the shining achievement of Mayfield's young career and should be enough to prove that he is not a total bust. He marched into Pittsburgh during a COVID-impacted postseason and lit up the Steelers defense.

He finished with three touchdowns and zero interceptions as the Browns took home a 48-37 victory to score their first postseason win since 1994. Mayfield then followed it up by nearly taking down the Kansas City Chiefs on the road a week later in the Divisional Round. The game finished 22-17 in the Chiefs' favor.

Ending a long playoff drought and being an asset in the game is not something that earns someone "bust" status.

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

#2 - 2021 Week 5

Fans may be shocked to think that Mayfield had any success in 2021. But that was indeed the case, even with a torn labrum. Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers was arguably the most exciting game of the Browns season, as it was a total shootout.

The Chargers came out on top in the matchup with a 47-42 final score. However, Mayfield kept pace with Justin Herbert all game to the tune of 305 yards and two touchdowns. This was merely a game where time ran out during a back-and-forth affair.

Cleveland Browns v Tennessee Titans

#3 - 2020 Week 13

The Browns were rolling in 2020 and that is why Mayfield was considered the future of the franchise. Week 13 saw the Browns take a 38-7 lead into halftime against the Tennessee Titans. The final was 41-35 in favor of Cleveland as the Titans launched a comeback. But that was not on the offense.

The former No. 1 overall pick came out firing and had 334 yards and four touchdowns. It was one of the best games of his career and came on the road against a top AFC contender.

Such a performance proves why calling him a bust is a huge stretch. He has had more than just flashes of success in the past and his 2021 injury is clearly what held him back so much last season. A failed NFL quarterback could not light up a defense for four touchdowns in the first half without making any mistakes.

Where the quarterback will play this season is still unclear, but wherever it will be he will cetainly be aiming to silence his critics.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Baker Mayfield a bust? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell