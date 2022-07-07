3 games to watch out for in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season ft. Browns vs Panthers

With the 2022 NFL season fast approaching, fans across the world are gearing up for what will be the best season yet. Week one is due to begin in just over two months time, and every fan will be getting more excited for the campaign to get underway.

The first week is always an intriguing week in the NFL calendar. Teams will be showing off their new players and coaches, and we will see plenty of upsets early on. Here are three week 1 NFL games to look out for in 2022.

#1 - Cleveland Browns @ Carolina Panthers

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Before yesterday, this game might not have made many headlines, other than the availability of Deshaun Watson. However, Baker Mayfield was just traded to the Carolina Panthers from the Cleveland Browns.

Mayfield is expected to be the Panthers’ starting quarterback when they meet and he would love to get one over on the team who disrespected him.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero . Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen. https://t.co/xuTLqosmZm

#2 - Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Similar to Baker Mayfield, Russell Wilson will also lineup against his former employers. His Denver Broncos side will face off against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football to conclude the first week of the 2022 NFL season.

Wilson was acquired by Denver in a blockbuster trade that included a multitude of picks, two of which were first-rounders. Also included in the trade were quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

It is possible Drew Lock might start for the Seahawks in what promises to be a spectacle. A plethora of revenge storylines makes this one of the most intriguing matchups.

#3 - Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The NFL will be back with a bang when the season kicks off with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills. The Rams are coming off the back of a Super Bowl win, while the Buffalo Bills are considered by many to be the favorites in 2022.

Stars such as Aaron Donald, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford and Stefon Diggs will be strutting their stuff. This could be one of the best games of the season on Thursday Night Football.

This game also has an added element. Newly acquired Bills edge rusher Von Miller faces off against the team who let him walk, despite Miller helping the Rams win Super Bowl LVI.

NFL @NFL Bills expected to sign LB Von Miller to six-year, $120M deal. (via @RapSheet Bills expected to sign LB Von Miller to six-year, $120M deal. (via @RapSheet) https://t.co/80mB4EP3q7

