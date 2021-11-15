3 greatest Giants LBs of all-time ft. Sam Huff 

With the passing of Sam Huff, the New York Giants have lost one of their greatest linebackers. It is a position where the Giants have been blessed over the years, yet Sam Huff holds his own as one of the top three best franchise linebackers of all time despite coming from a different era.

Here, in tribute to Sam Huff, we look at the three greatest linebackers who pulled on the New York Giants jersey.

Sam Huff and the other greatest Giants LBs in franchise history

#1 - Sam Huff

Sam Huff played for the New York Giants from 1956 to 1963. Not many know this, but there was a time when he was close to leaving the franchise before defensive coordinator Tom Landry came in and changed their defense to a hitherto unknown 4-3 configuration.

In his very first season, in 1956, Sam Huff helped the New York Giants win the NFL Championship.

That would turn out to be his only NFL Championship as he went on to lose five other finals games. To rectify their falling at the final hurdle, the Giants traded Huff to Washington in an unpopular deal.

Sam Huff made the Pro-Bowl every year from 1959 to 1963 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1982. Sam Huff was also the first NFL player to be featured on the cover of Time magazine.

Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF



A member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 1982, Huff died Saturday. He was 87.



📰 : The football world today is celebrating the life and career of Sam Huff, a ferocious and sure tackler who thrived as one of the first true middle linebackers in the @NFL A member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 1982, Huff died Saturday. He was 87.📰 : bit.ly/HOFHuffObit The football world today is celebrating the life and career of Sam Huff, a ferocious and sure tackler who thrived as one of the first true middle linebackers in the @NFL.A member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 1982, Huff died Saturday. He was 87.📰 : bit.ly/HOFHuffObit https://t.co/w71DCR5IiM

#2 - Lawrence Taylor

Lawrence Taylor remains the last defensive player to win the coveted NFL MVP award. With picks dominated by offenses, his selection as the league MVP is testament to him being one of the greatest defensive players of all time.

Lawrence Taylor played for the New York Giants from 1981 to 1993. He won the Super Bowl in the 1986 and 1990 seasons, the first of which was also the season he won the league MVP award.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999 on the first ballot. He made it to ten Pro-Bowls in his career and was the defensive player of the year thrice.

NFL @NFL



💪 2x Super Bowl Champion

💪 1986 MVP

💪 3x Defensive Player of the Year

💪 132.5 career sacks Lawrence Taylor is one of the 12 LBs selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team!💪 2x Super Bowl Champion💪 1986 MVP💪 3x Defensive Player of the Year💪 132.5 career sacks Lawrence Taylor is one of the 12 LBs selected to the #NFL100 All-Time Team!💪 2x Super Bowl Champion💪 1986 MVP💪 3x Defensive Player of the Year💪 132.5 career sacks https://t.co/MTllnQdMpF

#3 - Harry Carson

Harry Carson's career with the New York Giants overlapped with that of Lawrence Taylor and their tandem, along with Carl Banks, Gary Reasons, Brad Van Pelt, Brian Kelley and Pepper Johnson, made the Giants linebacker corps perhaps the most fearsome in the league.

Harry Carson won one Super Bowl in 1986 during his career with the Giants from 1976 to 1988, and made it to nine Pro-Bowls. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006.

