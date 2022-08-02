3 gigantic NFL contracts that were signed this offseason that will age horribly ft. Von Miller

Several NFL owners reluctantly dug deep into their pockets this offseason.

As the need to win a Super Bowl only intensifies, countless teams are currently gazing at their roster and wondering if it's enough. Many a franchise think that they have all the pieces they need for this season, after some big deals they managed to negotiate. They are confident that many of those enormous contracts will pay dividends. But will they?

By and large, most players who have signed this offseason will provide their squads with eye-catching production. At least initially. However, as time slowly ticks by, those contracts won’t be viewed as benign. Instead, the weight of those financial burdens will harm those franchises, forcing people to view them in a different light..

Here are three gigantic NFL contracts that were signed this offseason that will age horribly:

#1. Von Miller

For several years, Von Miller has wanted to rewrap himself in championship glory. But with injuries taking their toll, it appeared as though Miller’s best days were firmly behind him. In 2020, those assumptions seemed to have merit as Miller was forced to miss the year in its entirety.

Miller showed signs of life in 2021, recording 9.5 sacks while splitting his services between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams. But it was his postseason totals that were truly eye-catching. In four productive games, Miller racked up four sacks, 14 total tackles, and six quarterback hits.

Ultimately, Von Miller played a key role on an L.A. team that defeated the rest of the competition and won the Super Bowl.

Having aspirations of their own, the Buffalo Bills signed Miller to a six-year deal worth $120 million this offseason. While he may appear to have a bit more to give, he failed to record double-digit sacks last season. This was only the third time in his career this had happened. More worrying is that it happened when Aaron Donald was alongside him being double teamed on nearly every play.

Unless the Bills cut bait, they’ll be stuck with a 39-year-old ineffective pass-rusher out on the field by the time this contract ends.

#2. Aaron Rodgers

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

When Aaron Rodgers hangs up his cleats and walks away from football for good, his next stop will be the NFL Hall of Fame. With 10 Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro teams, and a Super Bowl victory, Rodgers has little to prove. The real question is whether he has that motivation anymore.

In back-to-back seasons in the NFL, he's led the Green Bay Packers to at least 13 victories. But Rodgers and company were sent home far earlier than many were expecting. Following each transient postseason run, Rodgers has spent his time dabbling in other areas. He's flirted with retirement more than once and discusses it openly. He's also been close to requesting a trade. Has his focus on football begun to wane?

Regardless, Green Bay inked Rodgers to a three-year extension worth over $150 million. On the surface, this looks like a good deal for the Packers. Given his form in the NFL over the last few years and his obvious talent, letting him go would have looked crazy.

With Davante Adams now playing in Las Vegas, he’ll be forced to throw the football to an unheralded cast. It might make his current lofty contract a burdensome one. It feels as though Rodgers is one bad campaign away from throwing in the towell. Green Bay even drafted his replacement in 2021. Jordan Love is waiting patiently for Rodgers to retire from the NFL.

The Packers could have got some serious draft capital for Aaron Rodgers. They have a replacement quarterback and could easily have had an enormous number of draft picks to build around him. The decision to extend Rodgers' contract certainly makes sense. But if he calls it quits without winning the final Super Bowl he seeks, it will seem like an opportunity missed.

#3. Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

With the NFL world seemingly his oyster, Deshaun Watson’s career hit a wall. In 2020, Watson’s name was at the top of countless quarterback stats. He threw for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions. in 2021, however, Watson refused to play in the NFL for the Houston Texans.

With his legal issues nearing completion and his six-game suspension set, Watson could well be worth it. That aside, he signed a five-year, fully-guaranteed $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns. The former three-time Pro Bowler brings with him tremendous ability, there is no discounting that.

But ultimately, Watson is a huge risk for the Browns. When he eventually takes the field in Week 7 he will have missed 24 games in the NFL. Is he still the same player? More importantly, Watson has a worrying injury history that hasn't been spoken about enough. In November 2014, he suffered an ACL tear and an LCL sprain in his right knee. In November 2017, he suffered another ACL tear in the right knee.

This should be a real concern for Cleveland. Watson's money is fully guaranteed. They have gone all-in on a quarterback who has missed nearly two calendar years in the NFL and has a history of ACL injuries.

He could be the best quarterback the Cleveland Browns have ever seen. He could raise them up and win them the Super Bowl. On the other hand, he could be another mistake made by a franchise long acquainted with disasters.

