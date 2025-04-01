3 Jordan Addison trade packages that could move the needle before 2025 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings are in a unique situation heading into the 2025 season. On the one hand, they are Super Bowl contenders, they have an elite offensive unit with arguably the best non-quarterback in the league in Justin Jefferson. Meanwhile, they also have a strong defensive unit that has gotten better this offseason after finishing No. 4 in terms of least opponent points allowed per Game in 2024.

However, the franchise is expected to start JJ McCarthy at the quarterback position, a player who has not played a single offensive snap at the NFL level. As a result, the Vikings are in a place that may make them question whether they should keep their talented players or potentially trade away some pieces to gain draft assets and build for the future.

To be clear, the Vikings are not trading Justin Jefferson. However, they could consider a move for Jordan Addison if the right package came along. A package that would continue to see the franchise build for the future yet also still have their elite WR in Jefferson.

The trade price for Addison appears to be extremely high, given that he has performed as one of the better wide receivers in recent years and has a very low salary cap number for the next two seasons. Here are some trade packages that may make the Vikings question their plan moving forward.

Three best trade packages for Vikings WR Jordan Addison

#3 Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

The Cowboys are in desperate need of help at the wide receiver position. CeeDee Lamb is an elite WR, however, he needs help. He was the most targeted WR over the past two seasons in the NFL, and while he was still effective, he was consistently double-teamed by defenses in 2024 that hindered his and the Cowboys' success.

Addison would be the perfect piece to take some of the pressure off Lamb and drastically improve the Dallas roster. The Cowboys would have two elite WRs, both of whom would be able to contribute and bring the excitement back to the Dallas franchise in 2025.

Projected trade package: Dallas receives Jordan Addison in exchange for a 2025 1st-round pick and a 2025 4th-round pick.

#2 Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins vs. Cleveland Browns - Source: Getty

The Browns have the second overall selection in the draft this year. By adding Addison prior to the draft, the Browns could use their first-round pick to draft a quarterback, something that could mightily improve Cleveland's situation.

By adding an established WR in Addison, the Browns would have an elite talent on their offensive unit that could help a rookie QB in their transition to the NFL level. If they add either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, in addition to acquiring the talented WR Addison, the Browns would instantly transform into one of the most exciting offensive units in the NFL in 2025.

Projected trade package: Cleveland receives Jordan Addison in exchange for a 2025 2nd-round pick, a 2025 4th-round pick, and a 2026 2nd-round pick.

#1 Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers vs. Atlanta Falcons - Source: Getty

Toward the end of the 2024 season, Bryce Young began living up to the expectations that Carolina Panthers fans had when the team drafted him in 2023. Though he struggled for the majority of his first and second years in the NFL, Young played dominant football at the end of last season.

He now needs an elite WR to take him to the next level. The Panthers currently do not have a true No. 1 WR, a role that Addison could fill. Young has never had a 'true alpha WR' since entering the league. With Addison on the roster, both Young and the Panthers could take another positive step in 2025.

Projected trade package: Carolina receives Jordan Addison in exchange for Xavier Legette, a 2025 2nd-round pick, and a 2026 3rd-round pick.

