3 landing spots for Baker Mayfield if Browns don't extend his contract 

Baker Mayfield started the 2021 season on the path to signing a lucrative new contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. Yet he did not officially get a deal done and is now out indefinitely with a torn labrum.

Some reports say he could return soon, while others note he needs surgery. Assuming the worst-case scenario of surgery, it is possible Mayfield will not play again this season. If that does happen, the Browns may want to wait on giving him a brand new deal.

Mayfield is under contract in 2022, but let's say the two sides can't come to an agreement. These three NFL teams may be calling about him if the Browns don't want to shell out around $250 million for the quarterback.

3 NFL landing spots if Browns and Baker Mayfield can't agree on an extension

#3 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans remain without a franchise quarterback as Deshaun Watson remains inactive. This scenario with Mayfield assumes he could be traded next offseason if the two sides can't come to an agreement.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Browns QB Baker Mayfield is expected to need surgery on his torn labrum following the season, sources say, the result of the hits he’s taken on his non-throwing shoulder. The belief is he can deal with it through the season, but incurring more damage would make it challenging. #Browns QB Baker Mayfield is expected to need surgery on his torn labrum following the season, sources say, the result of the hits he’s taken on his non-throwing shoulder. The belief is he can deal with it through the season, but incurring more damage would make it challenging.

For now, the Texans are desperate and the future of the franchise is not on the roster. That puts the team in any conversation about acquiring a competent quarterback who is available. Mayfield is a Texas native and could shine in this hypothetical homecoming.

#2 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are another team with a glaring need at quarterback. Teddy Bridgewater does not appear to be the answer and they aren't even giving Drew Lock a chance anymore.

Denver Broncos v Cleveland Browns

Mayfield could show up and look to copy the path that Peyton Manning had in Denver by leading a talented team to a Super Bowl. He will be out to prove he is the missing piece.

#1 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers benched Sam Darnold on Sunday and it is clear he may be average at best. The team could make a big move to add Mayfield and pair him with Matt Rhule.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Trailing 15-3 in the fourth quarter, the #Panthers have benched Sam Darnold and replaced him with PJ Walker. Trailing 15-3 in the fourth quarter, the #Panthers have benched Sam Darnold and replaced him with PJ Walker.

If Christian McCaffrey were able to get healthy, the duo of him and Mayfield would be electric. Like Denver, Carolina seems to be a team on the cusp of contention if they can get the right quarterback in place. Given how the Panthers passed up on top rookie quarterback talent this year, they may prefer to get someone with NFL experience like Mayfield.

