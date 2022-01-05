3 logical landing spots for Baker Mayfield in 2022 if the Browns trade him

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield seemed to reach a point of no return Monday night. He took nine sacks against the Pittsburgh Steelers defense on a night when star running back Nick Chubb had only 12 carries.

The scene was an ugly one and could mean a divorce is coming between both sides. That would have to come via a trade, as Mayfield's fifth-year option for 2022 has already been picked up.

This is not an ideal scenario for the Browns and it's possible they stick with Mayfield next season. If not, here are three logical landing spots for the quarterback in the trade market.

3 potential landing spots for Baker Mayfield in 2022

Detroit Lions v Seattle Seahawks

#3 - Seattle Seahawks

It's very possible the Seattle Seahawks will trade Russell Wilson this offseason. Could that be to the Browns?

Cleveland could swing a deal with Seattle to swap Wilson and Mayfield, along with a number of top draft picks heading to the Seahawks.

That would allow Wilson to get a fresh start and Mayfield to get one as well. In addition, the Seahawks could land a former No. 1 overall pick in what would be an audition year for the future.

Seattle remains a logical fit even if Wilson was traded somewhere other than Cleveland.

They would need a quarterback and the Browns could help them out. In this scenario, the picks would be coming back to Cleveland.

Denver Broncos v New York Giants

#2 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos will be all in on the quarterback sweepstakes this offseason. That means trying to land Wilson or Aaron Rodgers. But let's say they fail in that quest for one reason or another.

Making a trade with the Browns for Mayfield gives Denver a legitimate young option to be the next franchise quarterback.

That beats past strategies of acquiring veterans like Case Keenum and Joe Flacco.

Mayfield would be paired with a talented receiving corps from the start. That maximizes his chances of success as his receivers in Cleveland dropped a significant number of passes.

New Orleans Saints v New York Jets

#1 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints are in a very confusing spot at the quarterback position. Jameis Winston seemed like the answer, only to go down with an ACL injury.

That leaves Taysom Hill in charge, and his passing abilities are suspect at best.

There are going to be questions surrounding Winston's health. The Saints may also want to go in a different direction in general.

Mayfield is younger and could thrive with a talent like Alvin Kamara to work with.

The Saints could even land Mayfield and bring Winston back on a small deal.

It would be an expensive quarterback competition, but it does provide the team some great insurance if things go south with either player.

Sean Payton is a much more experienced playcaller than Kevin Stefanski and getting Mayfield in the Superdome could lead to a bounce-back season.

