NFL Trade Rumours: 3 Logical Landing Spots for Kadarius Toney 

It appears as though the New York Giants are looking to part ways with wide receiver Kadarius Toney after just one season.

Toney was selected with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. His pick was part of the package the Giants received from the Chicago Bears in order for them to move up and draft Justin Fields.

Toney finished with 39 catches for 420 yards, but showed signs of his potential as a pass catcher in Week 5. During that game, he caught 10 balls for 189 yards, breaking Odell Beckham Jr's rookie record.

With an offseason filled with significant wide receiver movement, it will be interesting to see where Toney ends up. It also remains to be seen what compensation the Giants will be able to garner for him.

With the NFL draft only a week or so away, here are three logical landing spots for Kadarius Toney.

Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick nydailynews.com//sports/footba… BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick vm.tiktok.com/ZTd4dhTsf/ 🚨BREAKING: Giants are looking to trade WR Kadarius Toney, making calls on what they can get for their 2021 1st round pick vm.tiktok.com/ZTd4dhTsf/ nydailynews.com//sports/footba…

Landing Spot #1: Indianapolis Colts

Having brought in Matt Ryan to replace Carson Wentz, the Colts continue to be in win-now mode. Their offense should be much improved with Ryan and a healthier offensive line.

Though Jonathan Taylor remains the focal point of the offensive scheme, Ryan gives them the versatility to do more in the air. Michael Pittman Jr. established himself as an up-and-coming receiver, but there are still plenty of questions surrounding him.

The Colts have over $13 million in cap space and a need at the position, so acquiring Kadarius Toney makes perfect sense.

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

Landing Spot #2: Green Bay Packers

With Aaron Rodgers on board and a gaping hole at the receiver position thanks to Davante Adams' departure, Toney seems like a natural fit. The Packers have cap space (over $14 million) and draft capital (11 picks) to make the trade happen.

Kadarius Toney's size and athleticism would give Rodgers the red zone target the team is lacking. It would also give Toney a place to learn from one of the game's best.

Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Landing Spot #3: Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns have already made a tidal wave of important moves this offseason, acquiring Deshaun Watson and Amari Cooper. The team still has close to $30 million in cap space and a hole next to Cooper.

As a franchise that risked assets and reputation to bring in a player like Watson, they need to ensure they are doing everything they can to surround him with talent.

Teaming Watson, Cooper and Kadarius Toney would give the Browns an offensive nucleus the team could build around for years.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Field Yates @FieldYates A look at what Kadarius Toney can do with the ball in his hands. A look at what Kadarius Toney can do with the ball in his hands. https://t.co/5jpBsWpcai

Edited by Adam Dickson