Los Angeles Rams GM mindful of Odell Beckham Jr. interest from other NFL teams

Los Angeles General Manager Les Snead has made it clear that he wants to re-sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the next few weeks. Beckham Jr., who is one of the biggest free agents still available, joined the Rams mid-season in 2021 after a torrid time at the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham Jr.'s on-field relationship with quarterback Baker Mayfield took a massive hit, which played an important role in OBJ's ugly exit from Cleveland last season. In what turned out to be an incredible move, the star wide receiver went on to win the Super Bowl after the star-studded Rams defeated Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals on February 13.

Odell Beckham Jr. agent still wanted at LA Rams

Beckham Jr. has a bunch of suitors despite tearing his ACL in his left knee for the second consecutive year. During a video conference with local media on Tuesday, Snead hinted at re-signing Beckham Jr.

He said:

"We would definitely appreciate him being a part of that diversity of (pass-catchers) we were talking about, and coming in obviously later in the season and kind of finishing things off with him," Snead said. "So similar to last year, although different circumstances."

Snead also stated that the reigning Super Bowl champions are in a complex situation as Beckham Jr.'s injury will likely keep him out well past the start of the 2022 NFL season. He added:

“He’s someone that we definitely want back. A little bit more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of (the Rams).”

Since joining the Rams, Beckham Jr. caught 48 passes for 593 yards and recorded seven touchdowns in just 12 games. He took no time to prove his worth once again and overcome an ugly Cleveland exit.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj , I think bruh will elevate and do sum special over there. Random thought …. Bruh I really think Matt Ryan to the colts was actually, I think bruh will elevate and do sum special over there. Random thought …. Bruh I really think Matt Ryan to the colts was actually 🔥, I think bruh will elevate and do sum special over there.

Interestingly, the Browns are back in the mix for OBJ after signing star quarterback Deshaun Watson to a blockbuster deal last week. Beckham Jr. also heaped praise on the Indianapolis Colts' smart move to get veteran quarterback Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons, adding fuel to trade rumors this week.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar