NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. not ruling out Browns return

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is not ruling out a return to Cleveland. Beckham, now 29, is a free agent and is coming off of a Super-Bowl winning season with the Los Angeles Rams.

A fan on Twitter asked Odell to come back, to which Beckham responded by saying, "Lol, that's an interesting one." According to sources, Beckham is open to returning with the Browns, citing that he loved the Browns players and fans and would welcome a return.

OBJ's only real issue last season with the Browns was his relationship with Baker Mayfield. Beckham was vocal about not getting the ball last season, and his father made a video that showed plays he was wide open that Mayfield never threw at him. The issues continued, which eventually led to Beckham's release on November 8, becoming a free agent in the middle of the season.

The Rams signed Beckham Jr. three days later and helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. In the Super Bowl against the Bengals, he scored the game's first touchdown before suffering a torn ACL in the game.

Now that Mayfield is gone and Deshaun Watson is the Browns' new quarterback, Beckham would welcome a return back. According to overthecap.com, the Browns currently have the third-most cap space of around $26 million and can afford to sign a receiver like OBJ.

Odell Beckham Jr. was traded to the Browns in 2019 from the New York Giants

On March 13, 2019, Beckham was acquired by the Cleveland Browns, along with Olivier Vernon, in exchange for Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zeitler, and the Browns' first- and third-round picks in the 2019 NFL draft. This trade left many people shocked.

Odell spent the first five seasons with the New York Giants. The Giants selected Beckham Jr. in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft. During his tenure in New York, Beckham was the most productive. In his first three seasons in the league, Beckham Jr. recorded three 1,000+ yard receiving seasons and had at least 10 touchdowns each season.

In his first two seasons with the Browns, Beckham continued his success, recording over 1,000 yards in each season with over 70 receptions. He hasn't been as healthy the last three seasons and hasn't had a 1,000-yard season since 2019.

Now that Beckham is 29 and coming off a second ACL injury, he may not be able to be as productive as he once was early on in his career, but he's shown he still has some juice left in the tank being productive this past post-season, helping the Rams win the Super Bowl.

