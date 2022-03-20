NFL Trade Rumors: Insider rules out AFC side as landing spot for Baker Mayfield 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be traded or released. It's now just a matter of where, as a departure from Cleveland is inevitable.

After the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and potentially a fifth-round pick, per Adam Schefter, Mayfield requested a trade out of Cleveland.

There was a rift between the two when he found out that they inquired about Watson, and it basically burned the bridge between the two.

With Baker Mayfield requesting a trade out of Cleveland, the favorites to land him seem to be the Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks.

Colts insider Zak Keefer of The Athletic doesn't think the Colts are as interested in Baker Mayfield as rumors suggest.

"To date, I haven’t heard anything to suggest they do. It doesn’t mean a deal won’t happen — the Colts’ options are limited, remember — but I see it as unlikely, based on conversations Friday. Over the last few months, the Colts were determined to move on from Wentz, convinced that he wasn’t the right fit as franchise quarterback. It’s hard to see them believing Baker Mayfield would be — even as a stopgap — while they continue to look for their quarterback of the future in the draft."

Keefer suggests that the Colts will continue to look for promising quarterbacks in the draft. The Colts currently do not have a first-round pick. Indy owns a second-round pick (pick No. 42) and two third-round picks in the draft. One of the top five quarterbacks could slide to the Colts at pick 42 as it's a weak quarterback class.

While we don't know exactly what the Colts are thinking, there seems to be at least slight interest in Mayfield, although the two sides haven't spoken yet.

One possible scenario could be that the Colts are shifting their focus to acquiring Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan.

When rumors emerged that the Falcons were pursuing Deshaun Watson, some speculated that Ryan's preferred destination was the Colts. This could be something the Falcons are still quietly trying to facilitate.

Seattle Seahawks could potentially acquire Baker Mayfield

If what Colts insider Zak Keefler said about the Colts is true about not wanting Mayfield, the Seahawks are a team to watch out for.

Seattle is on the hunt for their franchise quarterback after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos. With Mayfield being on the trade block, they could be a potential suitor.

One thing is for sure though, Mayfield will most likely not be a Brown this season.

