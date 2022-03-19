"No way! The Browns just got Deshaun Watson. This is crazy. I’m sick to my stomach" - Fans react to Deshaun Watson being traded to the Cleveland Browns

The news we've been waiting for is finally here. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is being traded to the Cleveland Browns. In a surprising turn of events, Watson will join the Browns on a new deal that will make him the highest-paid player in the league.
Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5-year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M).
In exchange for Watson, the Texans will receive three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and potentially a fifth-round pick, per Adam Schefter.
What makes the move even more surprising is that the Browns were informed yesterday that they were out of the running for Watson.
As of this morning, Watson and the Texans had narrowed their choices down to two teams: The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta was confident they were going to land Watson but fell short in money and guarantees, per NFL Network's James Palmer. The Panthers also resisted some of the monetary requests that opened the door for the Browns.
Now that Watson is set to be a Brown for the next five years, Baker Mayfield has requested a trade, and his preferred destination is with the Indianapolis Colts. Mayfield requested a trade yesterday after hearing that the Browns were interested in Watson, and now that they've got their franchise quaterback, we can expect Baker to be on the move soon.
Fans have mixed reactions to Deshaun Watson being traded to the Browns
@ltc_11 is sick to his stomach that the Cleveland Browns acquired Watson
@V1andRotate is stunned with the news and can't get over what Watson is being accused of.
@TravisSkol is happy with the move and wants the Browns to free Baker.
@BIGPLAY_dave thinks GM Andrew Barry made an amazing trade acquiring Watson.
@JoetotheG27 is stunned Watson got all that money, despite not playing for a year and due to his ongoing allegations.
@MikeCastellino thinks it's a good move for Cleveland.
@SKiTlEdOg is stunned by the news.
@NFL_DovKleiman poked fun at the news stating the Falcons blew it by not letting the Browns acquire Watson.
@JacobMM26 thinks Mayfield is potentially on his way to Houston and is happy for him.
@KC_Dakota thinks the AFC is going nuclear with Watson joining the Browns.
@creolerod responded with a funny tweet referring to the Browns coming out on top of the Saints and Falcons.
@KirkMedas is happy that Watson got paid.