"No way! The Browns just got Deshaun Watson. This is crazy. I’m sick to my stomach" - Fans react to Deshaun Watson being traded to the Cleveland Browns

The news we've been waiting for is finally here. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is being traded to the Cleveland Browns. In a surprising turn of events, Watson will join the Browns on a new deal that will make him the highest-paid player in the league.

Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5-year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M).

In exchange for Watson, the Texans will receive three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and potentially a fifth-round pick, per Adam Schefter.

What makes the move even more surprising is that the Browns were informed yesterday that they were out of the running for Watson.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk The Browns were out of the running for Deshaun Watson. And then they offered him a five-year, $230 million deal that is fully guaranteed at signing. wp.me/pbBqYq-cepr The Browns were out of the running for Deshaun Watson. And then they offered him a five-year, $230 million deal that is fully guaranteed at signing. wp.me/pbBqYq-cepr

As of this morning, Watson and the Texans had narrowed their choices down to two teams: The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta was confident they were going to land Watson but fell short in money and guarantees, per NFL Network's James Palmer. The Panthers also resisted some of the monetary requests that opened the door for the Browns.

Now that Watson is set to be a Brown for the next five years, Baker Mayfield has requested a trade, and his preferred destination is with the Indianapolis Colts. Mayfield requested a trade yesterday after hearing that the Browns were interested in Watson, and now that they've got their franchise quaterback, we can expect Baker to be on the move soon.

Fans have mixed reactions to Deshaun Watson being traded to the Browns

@ltc_11 is sick to his stomach that the Cleveland Browns acquired Watson

lloyd🦉 @ltc_11 No way the Browns just got Deshaun Watson, this is crazy. I’m sick to my stomach. No way the Browns just got Deshaun Watson, this is crazy. I’m sick to my stomach.

@V1andRotate is stunned with the news and can't get over what Watson is being accused of.

Brian @V1andRotate



All of the losing couldn't make me abandon the Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. I'm just stunned. I didn't want Watson. He's obviously talented but I can't overlook what he's accused of.All of the losing couldn't make me abandon the #Browns but I don't know if I can stomach this. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… I'm just stunned. I didn't want Watson. He's obviously talented but I can't overlook what he's accused of.All of the losing couldn't make me abandon the #Browns but I don't know if I can stomach this. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

@TravisSkol is happy with the move and wants the Browns to free Baker.

Travis J Davidson @TravisSkol Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. YES FREE BAKER twitter.com/adamschefter/s… YES FREE BAKER twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

@BIGPLAY_dave thinks GM Andrew Barry made an amazing trade acquiring Watson.

Dave @ BIGPLAY @BIGPLAY_dave twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. Andrew Berry is incredible at his job. That is absolutely insane. #Browns Andrew Berry is incredible at his job. That is absolutely insane. #Browns twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

@JoetotheG27 is stunned Watson got all that money, despite not playing for a year and due to his ongoing allegations.

Joey G @JoetotheG27 @RapSheet For a dude with all those allegations and hasn’t played in a year. Wow @RapSheet For a dude with all those allegations and hasn’t played in a year. Wow

@MikeCastellino thinks it's a good move for Cleveland.

@SKiTlEdOg is stunned by the news.

@NFL_DovKleiman poked fun at the news stating the Falcons blew it by not letting the Browns acquire Watson.

@JacobMM26 thinks Mayfield is potentially on his way to Houston and is happy for him.

Jacob 🌵 @JacobMM26 @RapSheet I think it’s safe to assume Baker is going to Houston, and I’m happy for him. New beginnings for both quarterbacks Watson is obviously top-five I’m hoping for a Tannehill situation with Baker. @RapSheet I think it’s safe to assume Baker is going to Houston, and I’m happy for him. New beginnings for both quarterbacks Watson is obviously top-five I’m hoping for a Tannehill situation with Baker.

@KC_Dakota thinks the AFC is going nuclear with Watson joining the Browns.

Dakota @KC_Dakota @RapSheet Goddamnit the AFC is going fucking nuclear @RapSheet Goddamnit the AFC is going fucking nuclear

@creolerod responded with a funny tweet referring to the Browns coming out on top of the Saints and Falcons.

@KirkMedas is happy that Watson got paid.

Kirk Medas @KirkMedas Happy for Deshaun for getting his bag but I’m sick bc that change in Atlanta would have been wild Happy for Deshaun for getting his bag but I’m sick bc that change in Atlanta would have been wild

