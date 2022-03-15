NFL Rumors: Browns willing to hear trade offers for Baker Mayfield 

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly fielding offers for quarterback Baker Mayfield. While nothing is set in stone and there is no suitor, Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reports that Cleveland was not completely sold on Mayfield as their QB1 heading forward. They will be open to possibly moving Mayfield.

In the last week of football, we've seen quarterbacks extended, traded, and signed, and the madness isn't quite done. There will, most likely, be a few more quarterbacks traded this offseason (Jimmy G, Deshaun Watson, Gardner Minshew, Baker Mayfield, etc.), and don't be surprised if Baker is one of them.

Mayfield is due $18.8 million fully guaranteed this season, as he will be playing on the fifth-year option. In his four seasons in the league, Mayfield has a career record of 29-30, while making the playoffs once in his career in 2020. The 2020 season happened to be Mayfield's best season statistically as he led Cleveland to an 11-5 record while setting a career-high passer rating of 95.9.

This past season, Mayfield and the Browns took a big drop-off. Mayfield went 6-8 as the starter, throwing for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Mayfield tore his labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder but played most of the year hurt, which resulted in poor play.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski is optimistic about this season with Mayfield, stating that he's capable of leading them to victory.

“He’s done it. We’ve all seen him do it, so I don’t think he lacks for confidence. I think this is a great offseason for him to get healthy and then have an offseason together, get him in the building with the rest of the team and work together and try and get better. That’s kind of our focus,” said Stefanski.

The Cleveland Browns are interested in Deshaun Watson

If Cleveland does end up trading Mayfield, one possible replacement could be Deshaun Watson, who the Browns are reportedly very interested in. According to ProFootballNetwork, Cleveland has explored trade scenarios for Watson, as well as many other teams in the league. While the expectation is that Watson will land with either the Carolina Panthers or New Orleans Saints, the Browns are a dark-horse candidate.

Mayfield will likely play his fifth year in Cleveland, but depending on how he performs this season, it could be his last in Cleveland.

Edited by Windy Goodloe