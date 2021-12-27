How can the Cleveland Browns make the 2021 NFL playoffs?

The Cleveland Browns took on the Green Bay Packers in an ever-important Christmas game last night. Unfortunately, the Browns would lose on an interception throw by Baker Mayfield. However, there is some controversy as to a an apparent missed pass interference call that led to the interception.

Regardless, the Browns have fallen to a 7-8 record and have further plummeted down a stacked AFC playoff chase that is as close as ever. Now that there are only two games left for the Browns, how can they make the playoffs?

Can the Cleveland Browns make the playoffs?

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

The Cleveland Browns needed to win last night to give themselves the best shot at making the playoffs. Simply put, a 10-7 record is what was going to be needed for the Browns to truly have a hopeful shot at the playoffs, but with their loss to the Packers, the best record the Browns can achieve now is 9-8.

The Browns must now win their last two games to even be considered for a playoff berth. Their final two games are against division rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Both will be tough contests, especially considering the Bengals want the AFC North crown.

There isn't much of a chance that both the Ravens and Bengals, who are both currently 8-6, will lose their last three games and hand over the division title. But should that miraculously happen, the Browns would win the division by winning out with a 9-8 record and then both the Bengals and Ravens would finish with a 8-9 record each.

With their loss last night, the Browns are in the 13th seed. That means they are in last place in terms of teams chasing a wildcard spot. Though it will be hard to come back and clinch a playoff spot, crazier things have happened in this league.

The Browns would need the Broncos, Dolphins, Raiders, Steelers and Ravens to all lose their final three games. Statistically speaking the odds of things playing out this way are not very likely.

The Browns can only make the playoffs by winning their final two games and hoping all the AFC teams ahead of them lose all their remaining games. Other than that, there truly is no other way. Good luck, Browns.

Edited by David Nyland