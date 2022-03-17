"He told Seattle to kick rocks" - NFL analyst reckons Deshaun Watson snubbed the Seahawks

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been rumored to be traded this off-season. The Texans' quarterback controls his own fate in his trade destination, and it seems Seattle isn't in those plans. As the Clemson alum is expected to be traded any second now, he snubbed Seattle because they aren't a remaining option for him.

The Texans' quarterback's current contract includes a no-trade clause, but he could ultimately choose to waive it.

John Middlekauff on 3 and Out voiced his opinion on the situation and claimed the quarterback told Seattle to kick rocks.

"So guys like Deshaun Watson in his prime. Mahomes, Allen, Herbert, Lamar, these guys never hit free agency. So the only way to get ahold of them ... one, they either have to demand a trade-like situation, or off the field, some has to go down. And because of Deshaun, he actually is not making as much as some of these other guys. But he was smart because he put the no trade clause in there. And as I'm recording this, you know, he's meeting with the Saints, the Panthers. He told Seattle to kick rocks," said Middlekauf.

Middlekauf then went on to say that he prefers trading picks for players over overspending for them in free agency.

"Why I'm a huge believer of trading picks for players over dabbling in free agency for the best player in free agency? Because when you're going to dabble in free agency for the best available player, one, it's usually not an elite player, but two, usually have to pay elite money, where I can get Khalil Mack for a second-round pick. He's on a cost-control deal. Now it's a lot of money, but he's under contract for the foreseeable future. Right when the Eagles traded for Darius Slay , he was under contract. I like trading for guys that are under contract. Now good players, it usually cost a premium pick, but I would rather do that," said Middlekauff.

Russell Wilson had a similar situation as Watson as he was traded to Denver on his no-trade clause that he waived

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Like Watson, Russell Wilson had a no-trade clause in his contract. While many teams were interested in acquiring Wilson, it was reported that Wilson was only interested in joining the Broncos, and that's where he was evidently traded to, waiving his no-trade clause.

Watson is in the same situation, where he can only be traded to a team that he agrees upon. It seems as if he is down to play for Atlanta, New Orleans, or Carolina.

