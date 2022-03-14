“In this AFC you got to go nuclear” - NFL analyst urges Steelers to trade for Deshaun Watson

With a few quarterbacks left via trade and with free agency beginning this week, one NFL analyst thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers should go all out and trade for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

GMFB's Kyle Brandt thinks that with how loaded the AFC is now, the Steelers should try to trade for Watson with the roster they have in place now.

“The AFC is loaded and now, every team says ‘we're all about Super Bowls.’ There are really five who really mean it. And the Steelers are one of them, like Super Bowls or not. And that's why I think you look at Deshaun Watson. What are you doing here? You have TJ Watt, a top-five player. You got Minkah. They're young, they're in their primes. You got young, cheap Najee, you got everything. You could win the AFC next year. Oh my god. I think you’ve really, in this AFC you got to go nuclear right now."

Brandt then added that the AFC North is too competitive right now to not add a premier player like Watson.

"Like, if there is a move to be made there I think you have to make it. Or if you’re going to start young or if you're gonna go with Mason. A couple of years from now Minkah and T.J. are gonna be pushing 30 and guys are gonna want that second contract. And I gotta tell you if you're talking about a PR hit with a quarterback? It ain't as if the Steelers have not been down that road before. They got experience. They got muscle memory, and they got Super Bowl rings to show for it. I think the AFC is too good, the AFC North is too good to not make the best possible moves you can make. And Deshaun Watson is top-five guy in the league. That's what I would do,” Brandt added.

The price for Deshaun Watson seems to be three-plus first-round draft picks

What is it going to cost to acquire Deshaun Watson? The price hasn't changed since last season, when there were originally three first-round picks.

The Texans are expected to grant permission for interested clubs to speak to Deshaun Watson. The price they are asking for is at least three firsts, with multiple teams interested.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Saints and #Panthers have made offers for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with him soon, sources tell me and @TomPelissero . Other teams also are involved. Watson has a no-trade clause and wants to meet with teams before formally waiving it anywhere. The #Saints and #Panthers have made offers for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson and are likely to meet with him soon, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Other teams also are involved. Watson has a no-trade clause and wants to meet with teams before formally waiving it anywhere. The #Texans are expected to grant permission for interested clubs to speak to Deshaun Watson, so this could ramp up quickly. The price hasn’t changed – three first-round picks and more – and multiple teams are willing to pay it. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… The #Texans are expected to grant permission for interested clubs to speak to Deshaun Watson, so this could ramp up quickly. The price hasn’t changed – three first-round picks and more – and multiple teams are willing to pay it. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

CBS insider Jason La Canfora said a few days ago that the Steelers aren't in pursuit of Watson anymore. For Steelers fans' sake, let's hope he's wrong.

Jason La Canfora @JasonLaCanfora The Steelers are not going to be a part of this Deshaun Watson pursuit. The Steelers are not going to be a part of this Deshaun Watson pursuit.

