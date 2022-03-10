NFL Trade Rumors: Deshaun Watson landing spots revealed by executive amid trade talks

It's been a busy week in the NFL with two blockbuster quarterback trades. Many are now predicting where Deshaun Watson will land, as the number of teams in need of a quarterback dwindles.

Former Philadelphia Eagles team president Joe Banner wrote a post on The 33rd Team, predicting the two teams where Watson will possibly land. Banner added that he thinks the Carolina Panthers are the second most likely team to acquire him.

“Carolina is the second most likely team. We know they had conversations last year, and we know there was interest. They need a QB, and they have money available (even with Sam Darnold’s Fifth-Year Option of $18.858M). Obviously, even though they haven’t made good decisions, their actions indicate that they’re putting a huge premium on getting a really good quarterback.”

This makes sense as we've seen Carolina actively searching for their franchise quarterback after trading for Sam Darnold last season and re-signing Cam Newton.

Banner then added that the Philadelphia Eagles are the talents quarterback's most likely landing spot. They have the draft capital for a trade, including their three first-round picks.

“This leaves us with the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the most likely landing spot for Watson. Philly has three first-round picks this year: their own pick, Miami’s first from the trade-up for Waddle, and the Colts' first from the Wentz trade. They can create the cap room–perhaps not as easily as other teams, but they have the capital to do it,” Banner added.

Deshaun Watson is garnering a lot of trade interest and could be traded soon

The Panthers and the Eagles aren't the only teams that could be interested in trading for Watson. According to multiple reports, the Panthers, Colts, Steelers, Seahawks, and Eagles could all be interested in him.

Now that the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos have traded for their desired quarterbacks (Russell Wilson & Carson Wentz) their are two fewer options.

The biggest question that remains is what is going to happen with Watson's ongoing legal matters?

These legal troubles are why he wasn't traded last season when he was on the trade block. If his situation remains unclear by the start of the season, he could still be on the Texans as a team might not want to take that risk.

