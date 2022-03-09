"They're setting themselves up" - Richard Sherman believes Seahawks will go all-in to replace Russell Wilson with Deshaun Watson

Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman said on Tuesday night on The Richard Sherman Podcast that he thinks the Seahawks will go all-in on acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson after trading away Russell Wilson.

Sherman added that while the Seahawks acquired Drew Lock as part of the trade, he thinks Seattle knows Lock isn't the long-term answer.

Sherman said:

"The trade pieces they received make me more curious than anything because I don't think... everybody's like, 'Oh, are they gonna, are they gonna put Geno out there or are they gonna put Drew Lock out there?' No, they're not. They're not. They're not nervous."

Sherman added that the trade assets that Seattle acquired in the Denver trade would be used to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in a possible trade:

"They're setting themselves up to be in the sweepstakes for Deshaun Watson. I think that these pieces that they're putting together are the pieces that they're going to need to work with the Houston Texans to get Deshaun Watson, I think that Pete will assume the best and think that Deshaun's legal issues will get resolved in the near future before the draft."

The Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos for a haul of picks and players

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

On Tuesday, one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NFL history happened as the Seattle Seahawks finally moved quarterback Russell Wilson. After turning down a more attractive offer from the Washington Commanders, the Seahawks traded Wilson and a fourth-round pick to the Broncos for a big haul. Denver gave up Shelby Harris, Drew Lock, Noah Fant and their 2022 first-round pick (No. 9 overall), 2023 first-round pick, 2022 second-rounder (No. 40 overall), a second-round pick in 2023, and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.



Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. Blockbuster: After weeks of negotiations, in one of the largest trades in NFL history, the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos have agreed to terms for a deal involving Super-Bowl winning QB Russell Wilson, sources tell ESPN.Trade is pending a physical and Wilson’s approval. https://t.co/oRFDV8Ehyx

The Seahawks have the ninth-overall pick in the draft, and it would make sense for them to draft a quarterback if they do not acquire one via trade. At pick nine, there should be multiple quarterbacks available for Seattle to choose from. While Watson's future remains up in the air due to his legal matters, Seattle is interested, according to multiple reports, and trade could happen if his ongoing legal issues are resolved/dropped. For sure, Russell Wilson will be under center for the Broncos, and the Seahawks will have a new quarterback under center in 2022.

Corbin K. Smith @CorbinSmithNFL



But if he isn't charged, the

si.com/nfl/seahawks/n… Embroiled in legal issues, Deshaun Watson's future remains up in the air.But if he isn't charged, the #Seahawks have interest in pursuing a trade for the three-time Pro Bowler and think they have the roster to persuade him to waive his no-trade clause. Embroiled in legal issues, Deshaun Watson's future remains up in the air.But if he isn't charged, the #Seahawks have interest in pursuing a trade for the three-time Pro Bowler and think they have the roster to persuade him to waive his no-trade clause.si.com/nfl/seahawks/n…

Edited by Piyush Bisht