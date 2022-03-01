Deshaun Watson Trade odds: Which team is most likely to sign Texans QB?

As of today, March 1st, 2022, the Washington Commanders are the favorites to land Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to Oddschecker.com. The Commanders lead the way with +300 odds to land the much-maligned quarterback.

Tyler @commandrzNchief The Washington Commanders are now the odds-favorite at +300 to land QB Deshaun Watson in 2022. Tampa Bay at +350.



Odds sharks always have the inside scoop on what's happening behind the scenes. Doesn't mean Washington lands him.



Does smoke = fire? The Washington Commanders are now the odds-favorite at +300 to land QB Deshaun Watson in 2022. Tampa Bay at +350.Odds sharks always have the inside scoop on what's happening behind the scenes. Doesn't mean Washington lands him.Does smoke = fire? https://t.co/6hyrVZ3gQg

Washington is a team that is still searching for a franchise quarterback. Heading into the 2021 season, 38-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick was their starter in the opening game of the 2021 season but left during the second quarter after suffering a hip subluxation which resulted in him missing the rest of the season.

Washington turned to backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke for the rest of the season. Heinicke went 7-8 as the starter, starting 15 games last season.

He passed for 3,419 yards and threw 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

This was the first season where Heinicke got a lot of action, but Washington views him as a reliable backup and will look to add a franchise quarterback via trade, free agency, or the draft.

Could Washington and Houston be working up a trade? The Texans have been trying to trade Deshaun Watson since last season and almost facilitated a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins refused to take a gamble on Watson without a resolution as the quarterback has 22 civil lawsuits pending against him for alleged sexual assault, so the trade never went through. Watson's ongoing legal matters made it difficult for the Texans to pull off a trade last season, and they elected to sit Watson themselves all of last season.

According to Pro Football Talk, multiple teams are willing to do the deal without a settlement of the civil cases. This would make a trade more likely this season for the Texans and Deshaun Watson.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Last year, the Dolphins refused to trade for Deshaun Watson without a settlement of the 22 civil lawsuits pending against him; currently, multiple teams are willing to do the deal without a settlement of the civil cases. wp.me/pbBqYq-cddo Last year, the Dolphins refused to trade for Deshaun Watson without a settlement of the 22 civil lawsuits pending against him; currently, multiple teams are willing to do the deal without a settlement of the civil cases. wp.me/pbBqYq-cddo

The Buccaneers are a close second at +350 odds to acquire Deshaun Watson

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

It may come as a surprise, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the second-highest odds to land Watson. They are right behind the Commanders (+300) with odds of +350 to land Deshaun Watson.

It makes sense since tom Brady decided to retire this off-season, leaving the Bucs without a true day-one starter on the roster. If the Bucs are aggressive and kick the tires on a Watson trade, they'll likely be right back in contention and will have a good shot at making the Super Bowl, despite Watson missing all of last season.

Edited by LeRon Haire