NFL Trade Rumors: Four teams reportedly ready to go big for franchise QBs in 2022 NFL season

Every offseason, there are a few teams that need to improve their quarterback situation. Whether their previous quarterback retired, has injury concerns, or if they've underperformed, teams sometimes have to make that difficult decision to head in a different direction at the quarterback position.

NFL Rumors: Four teams that could be in the market to make a move for a quarterback

Yesterday, JPAFootball on Twitter tweeted that four teams, according to Albert Breer, the Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Carolina Panthers, and Denver Broncos are all prepared to take a "major swing" at the quarterback position.

Only one of the four teams mentioned above was a playoff team in 2022. Jalen Hurts of the Eagles went 8-7 as the starting quarterback last season and clinched a wildcard spot for the Eagles.

The Eagles lost to the Buccaneers in the first round of the playoffs, 31-15.

The Commanders finished 7-10 after Ryan Fitzpatrick left the season early with a hip injury and turned to Taylor Heinicke, who finished the season 7-8 as a starter. Washington is just a good quarterback away from becoming a playoff team.

The Panthers tried to figure out finding their franchise quarterback last offseason as they traded for Jets quarterback Sam Darnold.

Halfway through the season, Darnold was benched and the Panthers signed free-agent Cam Newton for a second stint in Carolina, but he didn't work out going as a starter.

The Broncos could make a big splash at acquiring a franchise quarterback like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson. The Broncos finished last in the AFC West at 7-10.

Teddy Bridgewater went 7-7 on the year before getting hurt before Drew Lock took over, going 0-3.

Besides the four teams listed above, another team that could make a splash for a quarterback are the Pittsburgh Steelers now that Ben Roethlisberger is retired.

Four quarterbacks who could be traded this offseason

As rumors gain fire, there have been many quarterbacks rumored to possibly be on the move. Quarterbacks that could be traded this offseason include Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Watson and Wilson headlined trade rumors all of last offseason. The Seahawks turned down a blockbuster trade from the Bears that included multiple draft picks and players for Wilson.

The Texans were never able to facilitate a trade around Watson due to his ongoing legal matters. After underperforming in San Fran, Jimmy G could be on the move and has been a quarterback rumored to be moved.

Rodgers could potentially be traded if he forces his way out of Green Bay.

