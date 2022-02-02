"They're gonna be called the Commies" - Pat McAfee jokes about Washington's new team name

Pat McAfee didn't hold back in a comical tweet, joking about the Washington Commander's new football team name.

"They're gonna be called the Commies," said Pat McAfee in a tweet he posted this morning.

On Tuesday morning, the Washington Football Team, formerly known as the Washington Redskins, announced that their new team name would be the Washington Commanders. The Commanders were known as the Redskins for 87 years before changing their name in 2020 to "The Football Team" after pressure from Native American organizations regarding social injustice.

This was McAfee's full response:

"Rebranding is always gonna be tough and I think “The Washington Commanders” is a good name..Now of course.. They’re gonna be called The Commies.. they’re red.. in the Nation’s capital but nonetheless.. Commanders is a good name."

The Washington Commanders SB Nation Twitter page known as HogsHeaven seems to like the new name.

COMMANDERS FOOTBALL @HogsHaven I, for one, am embracing the Commies nickname. Down with the bourgeoisie. I, for one, am embracing the Commies nickname. Down with the bourgeoisie.

Fans have mixed feelings on Washington's new name

Washington Football Team Announces Name Change to Washington Commanders

Many fans responded to Washington's unveiling of the new team name, logo, and uniforms, with a multitude of negative and comical responses.

On the team's initial Tweet revealing the new team name, a Twitter user with the handle @TreydingStocks tweeted saying, "Random people on Twitter did better in a week than your multi-million dollar marketing team did in 2 years."

Most of the responses to the Washington Commanders' Twitter reveal has fans mocking them, saying that they look like an XFL or AAF team with their new uniforms. Fans also pointed out that Washington copied the San Antonio Commander's name, who was part of the AAF.

Matt M @hurts_szn01 the Washington Commanders really stole an AAF team’s name the Washington Commanders really stole an AAF team’s name 😭😂 https://t.co/OyM9bw9JBG

Washington defensive end Chase Young graded potential Washington team names this past November. When asked about the name Commanders, Young responded with a shake of his head and an F grade. Chase won't be looking forward to wearing the name across his chest next season, but surely he prioritizes his performance on the field first and foremost.

PFF @PFF



He gave the Commanders a F

Chase Young graded potential Washington team names in November…He gave the Commanders a F Chase Young graded potential Washington team names in November…He gave the Commanders a F 💀 https://t.co/IHRxRqkfJI

It will certainly take some time for fans to get used to the new name, uniform and logo, especially considering Washington has played under the name "Redskins" for the past 87 years. "The Football Team" also didn't sit right with fans, but hopefully this rebrand is more successful.

Also Read Article Continues below

Fortunately, it seems to be a step in the right direction in terms of its creativity and originality when compared to their previous name change.

Edited by Adam Dickson