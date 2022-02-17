"Time has come for Dan Snyder to move on" - NFL insider hints at potential sale of Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders owner Dan Synder has been under the heat for quite some time for various reasons.

There's been a growing sense that Snyder could be forced to sell the team, due to NFL owners reaching their breaking point with him and the ongoing investigations that involve the team.

NFL insider Mike Florio had this to say about how fellow NFL owners feel about the situation with Daniel Snyder and the investigations into his team:

“I’m told for the first time ever that there is a sense among ownership that the time may have come for Dan Snyder to move on."

According to dailysnark.com, the news came after six more team employees made new allegations against Snyder. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi confirmed that the new investigation was launched because the NFL hasn’t been transparent enough about the situation.

Over the last few years, there's been disturbing information regarding Snyder's team and some legal allegations. Let's take a look at some of the things that they've been in the news for.

Dan Snyder's timeline of trouble with the Washington franchise

On July 13th, 2020, the Redskins changed their name to "The Washington Football Team" due to many people criticizing their name for being discriminatory. Snyder previously said that the team would never change their name, but they did.

On July 16, 2020, news broke that 15 former WFT employees, including Emily Applegate, were sexually harassed during their time with the organization.

The other 14 women spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of litigation as some signed a non-disclosure agreement with the team.

Just one month later, on August 26th, The Washington Post followed up its July report with another piece alleging more workplace harassment throughout Snyder's tenure. Twenty-five more women have come forward to the Post, making the total number of accusers 42.

The most titillating claim was that Snyder ordered the team's video department to produce an outtake video of cheerleaders' private parts that were filmed during the shooting of the squad's swimsuit calendar in 2008.

On December 22nd, 2020, The Washington Post reported that it was revealed in filed court records that the team paid a former female employee who had accused Snyder of sexual conduct $1.6 million in a 2009 settlement.

On March 24th, 2021 Snyder's complete buyout of the team's minority owners was reported by The New York Times. The move is expected to be approved by NFL owners via with a waiver, based on Snyder taking on $450 million in debt which he must repay in seven years.

