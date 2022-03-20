Odell Beckham Jr. posts cryptic tweet following Rams decision to replace him with Allen Robinson in free agency

It looks like the Los Angeles Rams have found their replacement for Odell Beckham Jr. in Allen Robinson.

The Rams inked Robinson, who was one of the best remaining free agent wide receivers to a three-year $46.5 million this week in free agency.

PFF @PFF The Rams are signing Allen Robinson to a 3-year, $46.5 million deal, per @TomPelissero The Rams are signing Allen Robinson to a 3-year, $46.5 million deal, per @TomPelissero https://t.co/ANMQoIRsSi

Odell Beckham took to Twitter after Robinson signed his contract with the Rams and posted a cryptic tweet. Beckham tweeted in a subliminal message that it added more motivation for him and that he's going to make his son proud.

"As if I needed more motivation. Ima make my son proud asf when I’m done wit all this, from what I did on the field, to the way I handled all the other Shxt that came wit it. Zydn…son I love u… and daddy gone make u proud. I mean tht," said Beckham on Twitter.

Odell Beckham Jr @obj As if I needed more motivation. Ima make my son proud asf when I’m done wit all this, from what I did on the field, to the way I handled all the other Shxt that came wit it. Zydn…son I love u… and daddy gone make u proud. I mean tht. As if I needed more motivation. Ima make my son proud asf when I’m done wit all this, from what I did on the field, to the way I handled all the other Shxt that came wit it. Zydn…son I love u… and daddy gone make u proud. I mean tht.

Last season, the Browns' and Beckham's relationship sailed. The Browns released a statement on November 5, 2021, saying that they would be releasing Beckham, and he was waived on November 8. Three days later, the Los Angeles Rams signed Beckham to a one-year deal.

Beckham was a big help to the Rams. He came at the perfect time for the Rams. On the same day Beckhame arrived in LA, wide receiver Robert Woods went down in practice with a torn ACL, ending his 2021 season. This put OBJ in position to be the Rams' number two receiver.

In eight regular-season games played with the Rams, Beckham recorded 27 receptions for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns. During their Super-Bowl run, Beckham recorded 21 receptions for 288 yards and 2 touchdowns before tearing his ACL in the Super-Bowl.

Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent and could sign with the Los Angeles Rams after they signed Allen Robinson

\m mLos Angeles Rams Super Bowl LVI Victory Parade & Rally

Following the Robinson signing, the Rams could still sign Beckham, and they hope to do so, according to Adam Schefter.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Rams are giving former Bears’ WR Allen Robinson a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed, per source.



Rams still have money left over for Odell Beckham Jr. and hope to re-sign him, per sources. Rams are giving former Bears’ WR Allen Robinson a three-year, $45 million deal that includes $30 million guaranteed, per source.Rams still have money left over for Odell Beckham Jr. and hope to re-sign him, per sources.

This would seem difficult to do. According to overthecap.com, the Rams are currently $176,000 over the cap and need to clear space. One possible move the Rams could make is trading away wide receiver Robert Woods, who missed most of last season after tearing his ACL. The trade would clear $15 million in cap space, making room to sign Beckham Jr.. Whether the Rams retain Beckham or not, their receiving core will be stacked next season and will put up big numbers.

Edited by Windy Goodloe