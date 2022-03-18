"Allen Robinson is gonna have a monster year" - NFL analyst believes free agent signing will propel Rams offense 

Yesterday, free agent wide receiver Allen Robinson signed a three-year $46.5 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed with the reigning Super-Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams.

Robinson will join a stacked receiving core that features Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson, and possibly Odell Beckham Jr., if he signs back with the team.

Good Morning Football's Kyle Brandt thinks Robinson is going to have a monster year, especially with the defense's main focus being on Cooper Kupp.

“I’m so excited for them. This is a great add. And this matters. Honestly, like they could have fallen apart. We did the Super Bowl. Von Miller left. Allen Robinson is a great player. And they're gonna put him out there with Kupp. And then we're gonna find out what's gonna happen with Woods and Odell. But one of those guys will be there I think.

He went on to say that, while this is a "cold, hard game," Robinson is being rewarded for his hard work:

"Every single defense that they face next year’s gonna be like, ‘Where’s Cooper Kupp? Where’s Cooper Kupp?' They’re gonna swarm him. Allen Robinson is gonna have a monster year. And again, this is such a cold, hard league, such a cold, hard game. You like to think that, if you just shut up and play football, never point your finger, you're going to be rewarded. Sometimes, you're not. This guy was," said Brandt.

Brandt added that the Rams will go on to win the division and be Super Bowl champs again with the addition of Robinson.

"And of all teams, Sean McVay shows up with his Lombardi, wearing nothing but some tassels saying, ‘Allen, do you want to move to LA and catch passes from the best quarterback you've ever had by far?’ Yes, I do. I'm so happy about it. Take him in fantasy. Take the Rams to win the division. Allen Robinson -- 1,200 yards next year in the Rams offense. We can play this clip and laugh at me if I'm wrong, but I won't be, Peter. Allen Robinson to the Rams, Super Bowl champions," Brandt added.

Allen Robinson will be able to finally showcase his true potential with a quarterback like Matt Stafford

This will be the first time in his career where Robinson will be playing with an above-average quarterback. Even dating back to college, Robinson had Christian Hackenberg throwing him the ball. Robinson was drafted by the Jaguars in the 2014 draft. In his time with the Jags, Robinson had Blake Bortles throwing him the ball. In his second season with the Jags, Robinson had a monster year, putting up 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

In Chicago, the quarterback situation didn't get any better. In his four seasons with the Bears, Robinson had Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton, and Justin Fields throwing him the ball. He eclipsed 1,000 yards in two of those four seasons.

Robinson joins the Rams, who have a pro-bowl quarterback in Matthew Stafford, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory last year. Stafford threw for 4,886 yards with 41 touchdowns last season. These numbers are sure to go up with Robinson as a new target.

