NFL Rumor: Patriots star urges WR Allen Robinson to join New England

One of the top free agents available is wide receiver Allen Robinson. Patriots edge rusher Matthew Judon is trying to recruit him to join the New England Patriots.

Yesterday was the official start of the new league year, and many players have agreed to terms with some officially signing new contracts already. Many of the top free agents are off the market, and many are still available as they're looking for a new team. Robinson is one of them.

Robinson was one of the top receivers heading into free agency. After Davante Adams and Chris Godwin were tagged, and after Mike Williams re-signed a three-year $60 million deal with the Chargers, Robinson is the best receiver and the best one left on the market.

Robinson had a break-out season in his second year in the league. In 2015, he led the league in touchdown receptions with 14 while also racking up 1,400 yards and 80 receptions with Blake Bortles as his quarterback. Robinson has been a productive receiver during his career, totaling1,000-yard seasons and has 40 touchdowns receptions in his eight-year career. Not to mention, Robinson has never played with a pro-bowl caliber quarterback in his entire career.

A few wide receivers that are off the market who have signed with new teams are Christian Kirk, DJ Chark, Zay Jones, and Russell Gage. Aside from Robinson, there are still some quality receivers on the market. Odell Beckham JR., Jarvis Landry, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Cordarrelle Patterson are other quality receivers still left on the market.

The Patriots lost out on Chandler Jones but can still get Allen Robinson

In Judon's tweet, he called for Allen Robinson and Chandler Jones to join New England. The Patriots still have a shot at landing Robinson, as Jones signed with the Las Vegas Raiders yesterday. Jones signed a three-year $52.5 million deal with $34 million guaranteed. Looks like there won't be a Chandler Jones-New England Patriots reunion.

Allen Robinson would be a huge addition for the Patriots and their receiving core. The Patriots are desperately searching for a true number one receiver, and they were aggressive in their pursuit last off-season, signing both Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne. New England signed the pair for a combined $48.5 million and five years.

Neither Bourne nor Agholor surpassed 1,000 yards or 10 touchdowns last year. Adding a receiver like Robinson could boost their production, and Robinson can certainly produce more with Mac Jones.

