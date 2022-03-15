“I’d rather have Allen Robinson than prime Jerry Rice” - NFL analyst makes a bold claim as star WR remains unsigned 

One of the top players and wide receivers entering free agency was Allen Robinson. Robinson remains unsigned on the second day of free agency but should soon find a new home.

The Draft Network @TheDraftNetwork



#FrontOffice33 | #NFLFreeAgency



thedraftnetwork.com/articles/allen… Allen Robinson may be the best WR on the free-agent market right now. What teams would he fit with the best? Allen Robinson may be the best WR on the free-agent market right now. What teams would he fit with the best?#FrontOffice33 | #NFLFreeAgencythedraftnetwork.com/articles/allen…

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt said on Good Morning Football that he would rather have Allen Robinson than prime Jerry Rice:

“This one I'm supposed to go the other way. But you guys know me. I love Allen Robinson. I'd rather have Allen Robinson than prime Jerry Rice. I'm that much into Allen Robinson and I’d make it a clean sweep. I think there's some mistruths about Robinson out there. One, I think there's this feeling that he's old, and maybe it’s just because he’s been around a while. He’s 28, he’s a year older than Amari Cooper."

Brandt also added that Robinson was the bright spot of Chicago's offense last year, the worst in the league. Last year, Robinson may have caught zero touchdown passes, but he was playing with lousy quarterback play from a rookie in Justin Fields and Andy Dalton.

Brandt said:

"And then there’s another one that maybe he doesn't have it anymore. Do you know how many touchdown passes he caught from Justin Fields last year? Zero, not a single one. That was the worst offense in the NFL and the bright part of it was Allen Robinson. Still, after all these years in the league, untapped potential we still have not seen. We've seen Amari. Amari is really good. I'm not going against Amari. But there are certain players that all of us watch closer maybe than most people... Allen Robinson never says squat.”

The free agency officially began on Monday, and we've already seen some top free agents sign new deals with new teams. We'll continue to see more signings in the coming days.

Allen Robinson led the league in touchdown receptions in 2015

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

People forget or don't realize how good Allen Robinson is. Robinson began his career in Jacksonville and had a remarkable sophomore season. In his second year in the NFL in 2015, Robinson led the league in touchdown receptions with 14 while also racking up 1,400 yards and 80 receptions. Not to mention, Blake Bortles was his quarterback.

Tha Great 🏁 @ChampThaGreat Allen Robinson had 1,400 receiving yards 14 touchdowns and led the league in plays over 20 yards Allen Robinson had 1,400 receiving yards 14 touchdowns and led the league in plays over 20 yards

Robinson has had three 1,000-yard seasons and has 40 touchdowns receptions in his eight-year career. When he signed with the Bears in 2018, he didn't get an upgrade at the quarterback position, as Mitchell Trubisky was his quarterback until last season. If Robinson can sign with a team like Kansas City, Baltimore, or a team that has a good quarterback, then maybe we'll see his true potential unlocked.

Edited by Piyush Bisht