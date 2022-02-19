Allen Robinson takes a dig at former Bears HC Matt Nagy

Wide receiver Allen Robinson took a shot at his former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy via Twitter, revealing his frustration at his drop in production last season.

Responding to a tweet by a fan on the series of events that led to Robinson becoming a free agent, the Pro Bowl wideout posted his number of targets the over the last three seasons. 154 in 2019, 151 in 2020, and 66 in 2021. Robinson tried to highlight the obvious drop in how many times he was thrown the ball this year, which points to coaching schemes or called plays.

What’s more, this shot at Nagy could also be a reflection of their relationship. In January of this year, the Bears receiver appeared on the Cut to It podcast with former NFL receiver Steve Smith Sr. During his appearance, Robinson described how Nagy never had an exit interview with Robinson, as is customary, following the season:

“It wasn’t that I didn’t talk to him, we didn’t talk,” Robinson said. “I’m gonna say, ‘We didn’t talk,’ because from the time the season ended, on the plane after the Saints game, the following 24 to 48 hours, there’s some sort of exit meetings. For us, because of COVID, that was supposed to scheduled with the head coach and management, or whoever they were coordinating that, via Zoom. Talked to the receivers coach, talked to equipment, everybody else. Few days go by, no Zoom link. Week go by, no Zoom link.”

In closing his statement, he said no Zoom link was sent to him and he waited for months for his exit interview:

“I was a pending free agent at that point. I didn’t know which direction they were wanting to go, either way or not, So for me, I’m waiting for that exit meeting so we can talk about this thing. Like, what do you all see, or think, in the foreseeable future, just to give me an idea. So, for me it it’s supposed to be a Zoom link sent out to me, cool. Alright, I’m waiting for that Zoom link so we can chop it up and see what’s up. Even from a football side, from how do we improve next year? A week go by, no Zoom link. Two weeks, no Zoom. Now January, we’re into February, nope.”

Allen Robinson and his time with the Bears

New York Giants v Chicago Bears

He signed a three-year, $42 million contract with Chicago back in March 2018. From the 2018 season to the 2020 season, he had 3,151 receiving yards, 225 receptions, and 399 targets.

He racked up the fifth-most targets in the league over that stretch. The 28-year-old signed a 1 year, $17,880,000 for the 2021 season and had 38 receptions on 66 targets in 12 games.

He is now a free agent and might not return to the organization for the 2022 season. Fans will have to see where the former consensus All-American eventually lands, but one imagines the wait won't be too long as the offseason fast approaches..

