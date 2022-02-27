3 logical landing spots for Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is an unrestricted free agent entering the 2022 NFL offseason after his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially expired. If he doesn't decide to retire again for the second time in his career, which is entirely possible, he will have the freedom to sign with any team that's interested in him. He's just 33 years old and can still be a valuable asset.

Across two seasons with the Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski recorded exactly 100 receptions for 1,423 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season. He has also contributed 17 receptions for 226 yards and three touchdowns in the postseason while helping the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl of the 2021 NFL season. He's a highly productive tight end with some of the best blocking skills at the position.

If Gronkowski does in fact decide to come back and play again for the 2022 NFL season, there will likely be several teams interested in signing him. Here are three potential landing spots that make sense for the veteran tight end.

3 potential destinations for Rob Gronkowski in 2022 NFL free agency

#1 - Cincinnati Bengals

Gronkowski recently expressed his admiration for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, hinting that he would like to play with him. The Bengals are loaded with offensive weapons, but Gronkowski is a solid fit that makes sense.

Tight end CJ Uzomah is a pending free agent, so they have a need at the position and nearly $49 million in available cap space. Gronkowski can help them with their major blocking problem as well, making the pairing intriguing.

#2 - Arizona Cardinals

With Zach Ertz pending free agency in the 2022 NFL offseason, the Arizona Cardinals could be in the market for a tight end, making Gronkowski an option. He previously played college football in Arizona, so he may be interested in returning to an area he's familiar with. He will also probably only be looking to join a contender, as the Cardinals made it to the playoffs last season.

#3 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady announced his retirement following the 2021 NFL season. If he were to change his mind and decide to come back and play again for the 2022 season, he is still under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another year. If Brady comes back, it's very likely that Rob Gronkowski will join him. Even without Brady, it's still possible for Gronkowski to rejoin his former team.

