The Buffalo Bills will be looking to finally make it back to the Super Bowl in 2025 and will be looking to acquire talent in the 2025 NFL Draft to help make that happen.

The Bills have reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen at quarterback and tied him down to a six-year contract extension worth $330 million with $250 million guaranteed.

Also, during this offseason, the Bills released veterans Von Miller, Amari Cooper and Rasul Douglas, as well as traded CB Kaiir Elam to the Dallas Cowboys.

In terms of incomings, the Bills grabbed former LA Chargers duo DE Joey Bosa and WR Josh Palmer, as well as signing another defensive end in Michael Hoecht.

With the NFL draft just around the corner, Buffalo will be looking to find the players to help them win a Super Bowl.

3 major roster holes Buffalo Bills need to address in 2025 NFL Draft

#1 - Cornerback

NCAA Football: Kentucky CB Maxwell Hairston - Senior Bowl - Source: Imagn

Having lost both Rasul Douglas and Kaiir Elam during the offseason, the Bills could do with adding some depth at the cornerback position. Buffalo did sign CB Christian Benford to a four-year, $76 million extension this offseason, but it would be a surprise if they didn't grab at least one cornerback during the draft.

Between their first two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft (30th overall and 56th overall), some names linked to the team have been Shavon Revel, Maxwell Hairston and Trey Amos with either of their early selections.

#2 - Defensive Line

NFL: Donovan Ezeiruaku at the Combine - Source: Imagn

Despite making a plethora of signings on the defensive line ahead of the 2025 season, the Buffalo Bills will still likely address the position in the draft.

Buffalo signed Joey Bosa, Michael Hoecht and Larry Ogunjobi this offseason, but all three are veterans, with Bosa and Ogunjobi being over 30 by the time the new season kicks off.

Thankfully for the Bills, there's a plethora of great defensive line talent in the 2025 class and one of Mike Green, Donovan Ezeiruaku or Kenneth Grant might fall to them at 30th overall.

#3 - Wide Receiver

NFL: Luther Burden at the Combine - Source: Imagn

Despite Buffalo signing Josh Palmer and extending Khalil Shakir this offseason, they could do with another weapon at wide receiver.

Josh Allen hasn't had an elite pass catcher since Stefon Diggs left the Bills for the Texans prior to the 2024 season and with their first-round pick, more and more analysts are linking them with grabbing a wideout.

With Travis Hunter and Tet McMillan likely gone by 30th overall, the likes of Matthew Golden or Luther Burden III might fall into their laps, and Buffalo could do worse than drafting either.

